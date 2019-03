U.S. Oil & Gas plc : - Operations Update

15 March, 2019

U.S. Oil & Gas Plc.



("U.S. Oil" or the "Company")



OPERATIONS UPDATE

U.S. Oil & Gas plc, (the Company) the oil and gas exploration company with its main asset in Nevada, USA, makes the following statement:

Eblana-3 hydraulic fracturing permit application

The Company wishes to inform shareholders that dialogue with regulatory agencies regarding its permit application for the hydraulic fracturing of the Eblana-3 well are ongoing. The permit application is in process and issues raised are being addressed, including water sources and local hydrogeology.

The Company has undertaken a comprehensive study of local water resources, requiring multiple samples be collected over an extended period and be independently analysed. The resulting report was submitted to authorities. Further required data is now being collected. The Company wishes to emphasise that the implementation of the fracking plan and the associated operational timetable is contingent on regulatory approvals. Every effort is being made by the Company to satisfy requirements, but no timescale can be offered for the completion of the process.

Additional exploration activities

The large volumes of high quality data collected during the Eblana-3 drill are currently being integrated with all other data, including geochemical, VSP, geomagnetic and geophysical data, to generate targets for the next drilling campaign. Additional geophysical surveys are also planned. The Company views the results of these latest studies as highly encouraging, supporting the belief that its Hot Creek Valley lease area features a major oil system analogous to that in Railroad Valley. Highly prospective targets are clearly emerging from these studies and will form the basis of a multi-well development proposal now being prepared.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this communication reflect the current thinking of the Board and the Company’s present plans. The Company reserves the right to alter plans in the light of developing knowledge and circumstances. Shareholders’ attention is drawn to the note below concerning Forward-looking Statements.

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information”. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: business plans and strategies of US Oil and Gas; operating or technical difficulties in connection with drilling or development activities; availability and costs associated with inputs and labour; drilling and exploration costs; the speculative nature of oil exploration and development; diminishing quantities or quality of reserves; synergies and financial impact of completed acquisitions; the benefits of the acquisitions and the development potential of properties of US Oil and Gas; the future price of oil; supply and demand for oil; the estimation of reserves; the realization of reserve estimates; costs of production and projections of costs; success of exploration activities; capital expenditure programs and the timing and method of financing thereof; the ability of US Oil and Gas to achieve drilling success consistent with management’s expectations; net present values of future net revenues from reserves; expected levels of royalty rates, operating costs, general and administrative costs, costs of services and other costs and expenses; expectations regarding the ability to raise capital and to add to reserves through acquisitions, assessments of the value of acquisitions and exploration and development programs; geological, technical, drilling and processing problems; treatment under governmental regulatory regimes and tax laws.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements

THE DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by U.S. Oil and Gas Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

For further information contact:

Brian McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer +353 (1) 631 9022



About U.S. Oil & Gas:

U.S. Oil & Gas plc is an oil and gas exploration company with a strategy to identify and acquire oil and gas assets in the early phase of the upstream life-cycle and mature them. The Company's

main asset is in Nye County, Nevada where it holds the entire share capital of US-based company, Major Oil International LLC ("Major Oil"). Major Oil has acquired rights to exploration and development acreage in Hot Creek Valley, Nye County, adjacent to the oil and gas rich Railroad Valley area of Nevada, both of which are part of the Sevier Thrust of central Nevada and western Utah, USA.