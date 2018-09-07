U.S. Oil & Gas plc : - Operations Update and Lease Acquisitions

7 September, 2018

OPERATIONS UPDATE AND LEASE ACQUISITIONS

Highlights:

Preliminary testing of Eblana-3 set to begin

Equipment and personnel onsite

Up to two zones to be tested initially

Additional downhole operations pending regulatory approvals

Further leases secured

During drilling operations at the Eblana-3 well in April 2018, at least eight potential hydrocarbon-bearing zones were identified from cutting samples, mud logs, and geophysical wire-line logs. After a review of all available data, six zones indicating a high potential for hydrocarbons were selected for perforation.

Downhole operations using a workover rig were conducted between June 18 and June 30, 2018. However, perforation equipment failures led to significant delays in the program, curtailing swabbing and preventing preliminary flow testing of the perforated zones. The Company duly announced that it would recommence testing operations when equipment and personnel could be reassembled. During the last hours of operations, promising zones identified earlier, zones 5 and 6 (3856-3866 ft. and 3580-3590 ft.), were jointly subjected to limited swabbing and produced some crude oil. Insufficient rig time remained for further operations. The rig was stood down, and the well was plugged pending testing at a later date.

Data analysis and planning

Analysis of downhole data by Baker Hughes, as well as additional reservoir engineering studies and laboratory testing, indicated that of the six perforated zones, two (zone 5 at 3856-3866 ft. and zone 6 at 3580-3590 ft.) could be tested without further operations to clear debris from the formations, while the remaining four zones would benefit from clearing by water injection methods. The latter programme required detailed planning, modelling and additional regulatory approvals. The Company therefore decided to press on with preliminary testing of zone 5 and zone 6, while working with regulatory authorities to finalize plans for the remaining zones and for other operations including water disposal.

Preparations

To prepare the well for testing, a workover rig was deployed to Eblana-3. During these operations, light hydrocarbons flowed to the surface, and samples were collected. The completion rig was then stood down and a rod pump installation with advanced automatic control for fluid lift was deployed. Pumping has now commenced from zones 5 and 6 combined, initially to further clear the two zones of perforation debris and drilling fluid residue, and will continue for as long as is required to prepare the zones for testing. Oil separation apparatus and tankage is also being commissioned.

For testing, a workover rig will again be deployed. Operations will initially focus on zone 6 possibly moving to zone 5 depending on results and the work schedule. Subject to regulatory approvals, the Company may also carry out its planned perforation clearing operations on some or all of the four additional zones of interest.

The Company wishes to emphasise that the planned tests are preliminary. No attempt is being made at this stage to maximise flow. A considerably longer production test will be required before definitive statements can be made about long term flow rates or commerciality.

The Eblana-3 well is located on Lease 87414 in Hot Creek Valley, Nevada, USA. US Oil has a 100% interest in the lease through its wholly owned subsidiary Major Oil Intl. LLC.

Additional acreage acquired

In competitive and non-competitive auctions held by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in June and July 2018, the Company successfully bid for an additional acreage contiguous to its existing holdings in Hot Creek Valley. The Company’s total acreage position, through its wholly owned subsidiary Major Oil Intl LLC will shortly be confirmed on receipt of final documentation.

