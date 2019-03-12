Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Pain Foundation Hosts Allsup Webinar on Applying for Social Security Disability with Chronic Pain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 04:33pm EDT

Belleville, Illinois, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation’s premier disability representation company, is participating with the U.S. Pain Foundation to present an online seminar called, “Navigating Employment Challenges and When to Apply for Social Security Disability,” on Tuesday, March 19. The webinar provides an overview on assessing chronic pain’s effects and the ability to work, making choices about work and finances, working with medical providers, understanding eligibility for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), and applying for SSDI with chronic pain conditions.

 

Individuals living with chronic pain as a result of serious health conditions and impairments are encouraged to attend the online presentation, which is set for 1 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, March 19. The 30-minute online presentation will be followed by 15 minutes for questions and answers.  

 

Allsup has helped more than 300,000 people to receive their SSDI benefits. The online tool empower by Allsup® combines an SSDI assessment for eligibility and Social Security disability application support, along with return to work guidance for those who may medically recover.

 

Click here to register for the webinar, “Navigating Employment Challenges and When to Apply for Social Security Disability.”

 

 

ABOUT U.S. PAIN FOUNDATION

Founded in 2011, the U.S. Pain Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving those who live with pain. The mission of the U.S. Pain Foundation is to empower, educate, connect, and advocate for individuals living with chronic illness that causes pain, as well as their caregivers and clinicians. For more information, visit www.uspainfoundation.org.

 

ABOUT ALLSUP
Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, exchange plan and Medicare services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at TrueHelp.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

Lyndsey Ellis
Allsup
(618) 236-8573
l.ellis@allsup.com

Rebecca Ray
Allsup
(618) 236-5065
r.ray@allsup.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:51pWSFS to Hold Meetings with Analysts and Investors in Chicago and Milwaukee Roadshows
GL
04:50pQUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:50pDESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:48pADIENT : Description Current report filing
PU
04:48pREPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULES 13A-16 AND 15D-16] ACC-NO : 0001171843-19-001653 (34 Act) Size: 10 KB
PU
04:48pELEMENT : Macdermid Graphics Presenting Intertech™ Award Winning Anti-Fluting Technology at Taga Technical Conference
PU
04:48pTHALASSA : Public opening position disclosure - Form 8.5
PU
04:48pTHALASSA : Listing on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange
PU
04:48pGARTNER : Announces Enterprise Architecture & Technology Innovation Summit 2019
PU
04:48pLSB INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target
3Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as amended Brexit deal sharpens risk appetite
4GEBERIT : GEBERIT : Toilet maker Geberit sees tough 2019 on Italy, Brexit woes
5CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Swung to Net Loss in 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.