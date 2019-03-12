U.S. Pain Foundation Hosts Allsup Webinar on Applying for Social Security Disability with Chronic Pain

Belleville, Illinois, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation’s premier disability representation company, is participating with the U.S. Pain Foundation to present an online seminar called, “Navigating Employment Challenges and When to Apply for Social Security Disability,” on Tuesday, March 19. The webinar provides an overview on assessing chronic pain’s effects and the ability to work, making choices about work and finances, working with medical providers, understanding eligibility for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), and applying for SSDI with chronic pain conditions.

Individuals living with chronic pain as a result of serious health conditions and impairments are encouraged to attend the online presentation, which is set for 1 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, March 19. The 30-minute online presentation will be followed by 15 minutes for questions and answers.

Allsup has helped more than 300,000 people to receive their SSDI benefits. The online tool empower by Allsup® combines an SSDI assessment for eligibility and Social Security disability application support, along with return to work guidance for those who may medically recover.

Click here to register for the webinar, “Navigating Employment Challenges and When to Apply for Social Security Disability.”

ABOUT U.S. PAIN FOUNDATION

Founded in 2011, the U.S. Pain Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving those who live with pain. The mission of the U.S. Pain Foundation is to empower, educate, connect, and advocate for individuals living with chronic illness that causes pain, as well as their caregivers and clinicians. For more information, visit www.uspainfoundation.org.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, exchange plan and Medicare services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at TrueHelp.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

