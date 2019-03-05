U.S. Patent Office Grants Major Diamond Display Patent to AKHAN

Patent Covers the System and Method of Fabrication for Next-Generation Multilayer Diamond Display adding to company’s breakthrough Miraj Diamond® Glass IP Portfolio

AKHAN Semiconductor, a technology company specializing in the fabrication and application of lab-grown, electronics-grade diamond, announced today the issuance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) of a patent covering AKHAN’s next generation multilayer diamond display systems, key in smartphone/mobile display applications, amongst others.

The granted and issued patent, 10,224,514, is a key addition to AKHAN’s breakthrough Miraj Diamond® Glass intellectual property portfolio, and enables deeper integration of the Miraj Diamond® Glass technology within the smartphone display module systems. Through integration of high transmission diamond display materials, the novel system allows for lighter and thinner display modules, ultimately enabling a lighter, thinner, stronger smartphone which runs cooler during use.

“The basis of today’s current display glass module utilizes chemically hardened aluminosilicate glass, which hasn’t substantially changed or improved since its debut in the 1960’s. Every aspect of our consumer technology has benefited from modernity, and now with the integration of our world leading nanodiamond on glass technology, display will too,” explains AKHAN Founder & CEO, Adam Khan.

“Beyond a first product offering of a more durable and efficient diamond-based display cover glass, we are excited to bring the next level of offering to our consumer electronics customer partners-- a fundamental increase in engineering capability with next-generation display modules which are lighter, stronger, and more heat efficient than what’s on the market today. This is a direction that our glass competitors simply cannot compete with,” said AKHAN President & COO Carl Shurboff. “We look forward to announcing new capabilities for the platform in the near future."

AKHAN’s flagship Miraj Diamond® Glass for consumer display is 6x stronger, 10x harder, and runs over 800x cooler than leading glass competitors like Gorilla Glass by coating standard commercial glass such as aluminosilicate, BK7, and Fused Silica with proprietary lab-grown nanocrystalline diamond. Diamond-based technology is capable of increasing power density as well as creating faster, lighter, and simpler devices for consumer use.

