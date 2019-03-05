U.S. Patent Office Grants Major Diamond Display Patent to AKHAN

AKHAN Semiconductor, a technology company specializing in the
fabrication and application of lab-grown, electronics-grade diamond,
announced today the issuance by the United States Patent and Trademark
Office (USPTO) of a patent covering AKHAN’s next generation multilayer
diamond display systems, key in smartphone/mobile display applications,
amongst others.
The granted and issued patent, 10,224,514, is a key addition to AKHAN’s
breakthrough Miraj Diamond® Glass intellectual property portfolio, and
enables deeper integration of the Miraj Diamond® Glass technology within
the smartphone display module systems. Through integration of high
transmission diamond display materials, the novel system allows for
lighter and thinner display modules, ultimately enabling a lighter,
thinner, stronger smartphone which runs cooler during use.
“The basis of today’s current display glass module utilizes chemically
hardened aluminosilicate glass, which hasn’t substantially changed or
improved since its debut in the 1960’s. Every aspect of our consumer
technology has benefited from modernity, and now with the integration of
our world leading nanodiamond on glass technology, display will too,”
explains AKHAN Founder & CEO, Adam Khan.
“Beyond a first product offering of a more durable and efficient
diamond-based display cover glass, we are excited to bring the next
level of offering to our consumer electronics customer partners-- a
fundamental increase in engineering capability with next-generation
display modules which are lighter, stronger, and more heat efficient
than what’s on the market today. This is a direction that our glass
competitors simply cannot compete with,” said AKHAN President & COO Carl
Shurboff. “We look forward to announcing new capabilities for the
platform in the near future."
AKHAN’s flagship Miraj Diamond® Glass for consumer display is 6x
stronger, 10x harder, and runs over 800x cooler than leading glass
competitors like Gorilla Glass by coating standard commercial glass such
as aluminosilicate, BK7, and Fused Silica with proprietary lab-grown
nanocrystalline diamond. Diamond-based technology is capable of
increasing power density as well as creating faster, lighter, and
simpler devices for consumer use.
For more information, please contact Christopher Fox at 847.855.8400 or
email at chris@akhansemi.com.
About AKHAN
AKHAN is a technology company specializing in the fabrication and
application of electronics-grade diamonds as functional semiconductors.
AKHAN is headquartered in Gurnee, Lake County, Illinois. Additional
information about AKHAN is available on the Company's website at http://www.akhansemi.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005330/en/