Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Patent Office Grants Major Diamond Display Patent to AKHAN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 09:10am EST

Patent Covers the System and Method of Fabrication for Next-Generation Multilayer Diamond Display adding to company’s breakthrough Miraj Diamond® Glass IP Portfolio

AKHAN Semiconductor, a technology company specializing in the fabrication and application of lab-grown, electronics-grade diamond, announced today the issuance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) of a patent covering AKHAN’s next generation multilayer diamond display systems, key in smartphone/mobile display applications, amongst others.

The granted and issued patent, 10,224,514, is a key addition to AKHAN’s breakthrough Miraj Diamond® Glass intellectual property portfolio, and enables deeper integration of the Miraj Diamond® Glass technology within the smartphone display module systems. Through integration of high transmission diamond display materials, the novel system allows for lighter and thinner display modules, ultimately enabling a lighter, thinner, stronger smartphone which runs cooler during use.

“The basis of today’s current display glass module utilizes chemically hardened aluminosilicate glass, which hasn’t substantially changed or improved since its debut in the 1960’s. Every aspect of our consumer technology has benefited from modernity, and now with the integration of our world leading nanodiamond on glass technology, display will too,” explains AKHAN Founder & CEO, Adam Khan.

“Beyond a first product offering of a more durable and efficient diamond-based display cover glass, we are excited to bring the next level of offering to our consumer electronics customer partners-- a fundamental increase in engineering capability with next-generation display modules which are lighter, stronger, and more heat efficient than what’s on the market today. This is a direction that our glass competitors simply cannot compete with,” said AKHAN President & COO Carl Shurboff. “We look forward to announcing new capabilities for the platform in the near future."

AKHAN’s flagship Miraj Diamond® Glass for consumer display is 6x stronger, 10x harder, and runs over 800x cooler than leading glass competitors like Gorilla Glass by coating standard commercial glass such as aluminosilicate, BK7, and Fused Silica with proprietary lab-grown nanocrystalline diamond. Diamond-based technology is capable of increasing power density as well as creating faster, lighter, and simpler devices for consumer use.

For more information, please contact Christopher Fox at 847.855.8400 or email at chris@akhansemi.com.

About AKHAN

AKHAN is a technology company specializing in the fabrication and application of electronics-grade diamonds as functional semiconductors. AKHAN is headquartered in Gurnee, Lake County, Illinois. Additional information about AKHAN is available on the Company's website at http://www.akhansemi.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:28aCOMED : Customers to See How Grid Improvements Deliver Improved Reliability
BU
09:27aAKD CAPITALXD : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of MISCELLANEOUS Dated 05-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
09:27aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of INSURANCE Dated 05-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
09:27aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of FUTURE CONTRACTS Dated 05-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
09:27aBAJAJ FINANCE : Fixed Deposit rated highest on safety and stability
AQ
09:27aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of TEXTILE SPINNING Dated 05-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
09:27aATTOCK REFINERYXB : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of REFINERY Dated 05-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
09:27aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER Dated 05-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
09:27aUPDATE -- Endgame Announces Integration with Chronicle's Backstory Security Analytics Platform
GL
09:27aCARMAKER ROLLS-ROYCE : Short Brexit delay would make things worse
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2ABN AMRO GROUP : ABN AMRO : Dutch banks ABN Amro, ING fall after money laundering report
3SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
4VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : to Issue Convertible Debt to Raise EUR4.0 Billion
5ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : Q3 Results

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.