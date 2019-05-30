U.S. Pending Home Sales Declined in April

By David Harrison

The number of houses going under contract fell in April, yet another indication of a sagging U.S. housing market.

The National Association of Realtors on Thursday said its pending home sales index, which tracks contract signings for purchases of previously owned homes, fell 1.5% from the prior month to 104.3 in April. The index was down 2% on the year, the 16th straight month of annual declines.

Sales typically close within a month or two of signing. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.9% increase.

Thursday's release is the latest sign of a weak spring selling season for the U.S. housing market. April existing home sales were down 0.4% from the previous month and 4.4% on the year, the NAR reported last week. A measure of sales of newly-built homes declined 6.9% in April, according to the Commerce Department.

The weakness comes despite mortgage rates that have generally trended lower since last fall. Rates for a fixed 30-year loan were just above 4% in April, down from nearly 5% in November.

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist, said he saw signs that the housing market could pick up in the months ahead.

"Mortgage applications and consumer confidence have been steadily rising," he said. "It's inevitable for sales to turn higher in a few months."

Aspiring homeowners have struggled in recent years with a shortage of homes for sale, especially among less expensive homes popular with first-time homebuyers. Prices have also risen faster than incomes, adding another challenge for buyers.

News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, also operates Realtor.com under license from the National Association of Realtors.

Write to David Harrison at david.harrison@wsj.com