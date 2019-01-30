U.S. Pending Home Sales Fell 2.2% in December

By Sharon Nunn



WASHINGTON--The number of U.S. existing homes going under contract declined in December, signaling the housing market may continue its weak streak into the first months of 2019.

The National Association of Realtors on Wednesday said its pending home sales index, which tracks contract signings for purchases of previously owned homes, fell 2.2% from the prior month to 99.0 in December. Sales, unless they fall through, typically close within a month or two of signing. The index was down 9.8% in December from a year earlier.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal, however, had expected a 0.5% rise in December from the prior month.

"The stock market correction hurt consumer confidence, record high home prices cut into affordability and mortgage rates were higher in October and November for consumers signing contracts in December," said Lawrence Yun, the trade group's chief economist.

But, Mr. Yun pointed out that the Federal Reserve indicated it would slow the pace of rate increases this year.

"This has already spurred a noticeable fall in the 30-year, fixed-rate for mortgages," he said. "As a result, the forecast for home transactions has greatly improved."

News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, also operates Realtor.com under license from the National Association of Realtors.

Write to Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com