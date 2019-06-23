U.S. Plans New Iran Sanctions as Europe Tries to Defuse Tensions

By Michael R. Gordon in Washington and Laurence Norman in Brussels

The U.S. plans to impose major new sanctions on Iran days after President Trump backed off from military action, while European leaders are making a diplomatic push this week to try to avert further confrontations.

The administration has responded to attacks on tankers it blames on Iran, the downing of a U.S. drone and what it sees as Tehran's violations of terms of a 2015 nuclear agreement by seeking to drive the Islamic Republic's oil exports to zero, imposing sanctions on Iran's industrial-metals sector and this month announcing major sanctions on one of the country's biggest petrochemical companies.

Mr. Trump, in an interview on NBC, said: "We've done very massive sanctions. We're increasing the sanctions now."

Mr. Trump and his aides have indicated they are prepared to wait for the economic vise on Tehran to tighten further, but didn't elaborate on what additional sanctions would look like. Given the extensive measures imposed so far, there are few options left.

One possible channel for ratcheting up the pressure would be to penalize banks, insurers, traders or any other companies outside Iran that are still helping the country, a move that would stifle the remaining flows of cash keeping the country and regime on life support.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seemed to suggest that approach on Sunday, saying the new measures "will be a further effort to ensure that [Iran's] capacity not only to grow [its] economy, but to evade sanctions, becomes more and more difficult. It'll be an important addition to our capacity to enforce sanctions against Iran to ultimately achieve the objective that we've laid out."

Other sanctions could target economic sectors not already hit such as consumer- or industrial-goods manufacturing, or entities that move money or products in and out of Iran, such as trading houses or shipping concerns.

Vice President Mike Pence said on CNN that the new sanctions would add to economic pressure on Iran. "Iran's economy is literally crumbling."

Mr. Trump reiterated this weekend that he is willing to negotiate with Iran, after bucking many of his advisers by canceling a military strike in Iran on Thursday.

"When the Iranian regime decides to forgo violence and meet our diplomacy with diplomacy, it knows how to reach us," Mr. Pompeo said on Saturday, denying any formal offer of U.S. talks. "Until then, our diplomatic isolation and economic-pressure campaign against the regime will intensify."

Underscoring the point that the U.S. isn't easing up, American officials confirmed that the U.S. covertly launched offensive cyber operations against an Iranian intelligence group's computer systems on Thursday.

John Bolton, Mr. Trump's national-security adviser and a longtime proponent of regime change in Iran, said during a visit to Israel that while Mr. Trump had decided to call off a military strike "at this time, " the decision shouldn't be interpreted as a sign of weakness.

"The administration is not really interested in negotiations now," said Robert Einhorn, a former senior State Department official who was involved in negotiations with Iranian officials during the Obama administration. "It wants to give sanctions more time to make the Iranians truly desperate, at which point it hopes the negotiations will be about the terms of surrender."

The U.S. Treasury Department, which is responsible for levying sanctions, didn't respond to a request for comment, but the office rarely comments on sanction plans.

The U.S. faces strong global opposition to further sanctions, which many analysts said are less about economics than diplomacy.

"The sanctions appear more of a messaging gesture and sideshow to the real threat of all-out conflict," said Elizabeth Rosenberg, a former senior Treasury official in the Obama administration now a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are expected to caution Mr. Trump at the coming summit of leaders from Group of 20 nations in Japan against intensifying economic pressure, Western diplomats said.

European leaders opposed Mr. Trump's decision last year to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear accord, which allows Iran to enrich uranium in return for accepting constraints on its nuclear program. Even with alleged Iranian attacks on foreign tankers and Iran's threats to expand uranium enrichment, European and Washington prescriptions for managing tensions in the region appear to be starkly different.

The clashing strategies are expected to be discussed at an array of forums this week, especially the G-20 meeting on Friday and Saturday, which U.S., Saudi, European, Russian and Chinese leaders will attend.

"The G-20 will be an opportunity to try to build some concrete diplomatic solutions to this situation," Mr. Macron said. French officials said he would likely use the days before the G-20 gathering to test the space for flexibility in the Iranian position, with a phone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani likely.

"The Islamic Republic believes that such visits and talks should yield acceptable results and practical steps. Otherwise, visits and statements merely don't work out and the Islamic Republic will firmly take its preplanned steps," Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, said on Sunday.

The European initiatives are based on the assumption that the Persian Gulf remains a flashpoint, that additional American sanctions will backfire and that de-escalatory steps by both sides are urgently needed to create the space for a potential U.S.-Iran negotiation to head off a resumption of hostilities.

While planning to caution the Americans about ramping up pressure, France, Britain and Germany also are issuing a formal diplomatic request to Iranian officials to abide by the limits set on stockpiles of low-enriched uranium by the 2015 nuclear accord, which Iran is threatening to exceed on June 27.

Britain's foreign-office minister for the Middle East, Andrew Murrison, arrived on Sunday for meetings in Iranian capital, following visits last week by a top French official, the German foreign minister and a senior European Union diplomat.

Mr. Murrison reiterated Western accusations that Iran was behind recent attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman and said Iran must continue meeting its commitments under the nuclear agreement. However, he said the U.K. remains determined "to maintain the nuclear deal, which is in our shared security interests."

"Unfortunately there is no balance between our duties and rights in the JCPOA and therefore there is no point that Iran continues with its commitments in the JCPOA," Abbas Araghchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, said after meeting with Mr. Murrison. He was referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the formal name of the nuclear deal.

European officials have warned there will be consequences if Iran disregards key commitments under the nuclear deal, but Europe's ability to influence Tehran is limited. European nations have yet to develop a robust channel for carrying out trade with Iran while circumventing U.S. economic sanctions. Should Iran exceed the limits of the 2015 nuclear accord, the European Union likely will move cautiously over the summer before deciding whether to snap sanctions back on Tehran -- a move European nations fear would effectively kill the deal.

Tensions between Iran and the U.S. also will be a key subject at meetings in Europe. On Thursday, Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, will meet in Paris with representatives of Britain, Germany and France. The next day, Iran is scheduled to attend a meeting in Vienna to review the nuclear accord with France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China.

At a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday, American diplomats plan to present their evidence that the U.S. Global Hawk drone that was shot down was in international airspace. Tensions also are likely to be discussed at a meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organization defense ministers in Brussels this week.

Another set of important meetings will be taking place in the Middle East, where expanding the U.S.-led opposition to Iran will be the main focus.

On Sunday, Mr. Pompeo left for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which he called "two great allies in the challenge that Iran presents."

