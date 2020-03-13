U.S. Policy Makers Weigh Next Stage of Stimulus -- Update

By Richard Rubin and Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- U.S. policy makers are contemplating a significant fiscal stimulus to protect businesses and consumers from the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus epidemic, with talks on the size, speed and composition of such an effort in the early stages.

The steps being considered would follow the sick-leave and unemployment-assistance bill now being negotiated in Congress and set for a vote as early as Friday.

Lawmakers are seeking to achieve two goals: one is to help workers who miss paychecks and companies that lose business, such as restaurants and retailers. Another is to provide broad support for the economy to prevent or soften a recession.

Possibilities for the next round of government assistance include broad tax cuts, cash payments to households, targeted assistance and increased federal spending. Also on the table: suspension of student-loan payments, infrastructure projects and aid to state and local governments.

But there will be disagreements over the best ways to accomplish the two goals and over just how large a stimulus may be necessary, as policy makers and economists grapple with how big a shock the virus will cause and how quickly the economy might rebound. And getting anything through a divided Congress will be a challenge. President Trump on Friday criticized the bill that Democrats and his administration have been working on, a sign of how difficult a larger package might be.

Mr. Trump has been urging Congress to suspend payroll taxes for workers and employers through the end of the year. That would cut taxes by more than $800 billion, or 4% of gross domestic product. But that idea has gotten little traction in Congress, because it wouldn't help people who aren't getting paid. Because a payroll tax cut is tied to earnings, it would also have limited benefits for many retail workers and other employees whose hours are cut.

Many Democrats also say they are concerned that companies wouldn't pass payroll-tax cuts on to workers and that the money wouldn't get to people quickly enough because it is spread across each paycheck instead of in a lump sum.

"A payroll tax cut can be an effective tool, but it's not the best answer in this case," said Sen. Ron Wyden (D., Ore.)

President Trump on March 6 signed an $8.3 billion bill funding efforts to develop a vaccine and assist local and state governments' responses. On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) said House Democrats are prepared to pass a second coronavirus bill, with or without Republican support.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on CNBC Friday morning that the bill being considered by the House now is like the second inning in a nine-inning baseball game, with more to come.

"We will use whatever tools we need to make sure that the industries that are impacted by this get through this," Mr. Mnuchin said. "We're going to do whatever we need to support hardworking Americans who are impacted by this."

Mr. Mnuchin acknowledged that payroll tax cuts wouldn't help people who lose their jobs, and he urged corporations that have benefited from the Trump administration's tax cuts to accept lower profits and keep workers on payrolls.

Members of Congress have started offering their own ideas. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) outlined a $750 billion program that includes larger Social Security benefits, broad student-debt cancellation and low-interest or no-interest loans to companies hit with supply-chain disruptions.

Senate Democrats this week rolled out a number of proposals they would want to see included in the next round of legislation, including offering assistance with mortgage and rent payments and providing disaster grants to small businesses. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said the legislation lawmakers were negotiating this week was just the first part of Congress's response.

Sen. Steve Daines (R., Mont.) has proposed a temporary suspension of the payroll tax and has called on the administration to waive tariffs on imported goods. Mr. Mnuchin said Friday that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was working on possible tariff exemptions for industries affected by the coronavirus.

Mr. Mnuchin said the administration is seeking additional funding for the Small Business Administration to offer emergency loans to firms affected by the virus.

Mr. Mnuchin also said he was particularly interested in assistance for the airline industry because of the importance of maintaining a domestic travel network. Such aid could be done by deferring tax payments or through other means, such as loan guarantees. Other affected industries -- including hotels and cruise lines -- could also be considered.

Those may prove controversial. In a letter to Mr. Trump earlier this week, Senate Democrats said they didn't necessarily want to boost companies' returns.

"Our focus should be on helping workers, including hourly workers and those workers at small or retail businesses who often don't have access to short term savings or paid time off," they wrote.

Some economists have argued that sending people cash payments is one of the most effective ways to insulate them -- and the economy -- in a downturn, even one in its early stages. The payments could be sent to all Americans, not only those who are working, and provide the assistance up front, rather than spreading it out in paychecks throughout the year.

"Getting resources to people sooner means that households can avoid missing payments on mortgages, rent or cars," Josh Bivens of the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute wrote Friday. "This matters not only in the short run, but also means they will emerge from the near-inevitable economic contraction of the next few months in less-distressed financial straits."

The U.S. did a version of that in early 2008 as the economy headed into a downturn. Every taxpayer received up to $600 plus a $300 child tax credit. Those payments were phased out for individuals with incomes above $75,000 and married couples above $150,000.

Some people, particularly high earners, would just save any lump-sum payments instead of spending them, providing little or no economic benefit. But the counterargument is that some inefficiency is acceptable so that money can go quickly to people who need it.

One such plan is from Reps. Ro Khanna (D., Calif.) and Tim Ryan (D., Ohio), who proposed an emergency earned-income tax credit that would give between $1,000 and $6,000 to people who made less than $65,000 last year. And Greg Mankiw, a former top economic adviser to President George W. Bush, advocated sending $1,000 checks to everyone as soon as possible.

Yet sending millions of checks directly to all Americans would present a logistical hurdle and could take weeks or months.

Claudia Sahm, a former Federal Reserve economist who is now the director of macroeconomic policy at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, recommended policy makers instead consider eliminating the first $500 of withholding for federal income taxes and Social Security payroll taxes for workers in April, May and June, providing a total of $1,500 over three months.

"Employers could change withholding tables tomorrow," with guidance from the Internal Revenue Service, Ms. Sahm said. "It really could happen in the next paycheck."

Ms. Sahm said such a move would be more effective than a payroll tax cut, but she applauded Mr. Trump's push for a broader fiscal stimulus. The administration is also planning to let people defer tax payments scheduled for April 15, providing a cushion to some households that owe money.

It isn't clear, however, that Democrats or Republicans are ready to embrace the kind of efforts that policy makers deployed during and after the 2008 financial crisis, which threw the country into the deepest recession since the Great Depression and saw millions lose their jobs. The jobless rate in February remained near 50-year lows, and gauges of consumer sentiment were still strong in early March.

"The fundamentals of the economy are still good," said Paul Winfree, an economist at the right-leaning Heritage Foundation. "We are experiencing an economic shock that has the potential to turn those fundamentals around."

Mr. Winfree said it makes sense to pursue economic measures aimed at mitigating the public-health crisis, such as paid leave and enhanced safety-net programs, but cautioned against a bigger response before one is needed.

