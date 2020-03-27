Log in
U.S. Postal Service : Board of Governors to Meet April 1

03/27/2020 | 11:01am EDT

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will meet in open session on April 1, 2020, at 12 noon ET. The Board is expected to discuss the following items:

  1. Call to Order and Remarks of the Chairman
  2. Remarks of the Postmaster General and CEO
  3. Borrowing Resolution  
  4. Adjournment

The public is welcome to listen to a live audio webcast of the meeting (no in-person attendance) at http://about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/briefings/welcome.htm. Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Dave Partenheimer
202-268-2599  
david.a.partenheimer@usps.gov 
usps.com/news

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-postal-service-board-of-governors-to-meet-april-1-301030939.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service


© PRNewswire 2020
