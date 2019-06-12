U.S. Postal Service : Honors Former President George H.W. Bush

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today issued a new commemorative Forever stamp saluting former President George H.W. Bush on what would have been his 95th birthday.

The stamp was officially dedicated during a historic event held at the George H. W. Bush Presidential Center in College Station attended by Bush family members and government officials as well as the Bushes' former colleagues and friends and general public in attendance.

"George H.W. Bush served our nation honorably and with great distinction, and this new Forever stamp helps to capture the spirit and essence of a remarkable man," said Robert M. Duncan, chairman, Board of Governors, U.S. Postal Service, who served as the dedicating official. "Throughout his life, President Bush enjoyed sending handwritten letters to friends, colleagues and family, so it is especially fitting to honor him with his own stamp."

Joining Duncan to dedicate the stamp were: Pierce Bush, former President Bush's grandson and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star; David B. Jones, president and CEO, George & Barbara Bush Foundation; Warren Finch, director, George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum; former Ambassador Chase Untermeyer, founding chairman, Qatar-America Institute; and Jean Becker, former chief of staff, Office of George H.W. Bush.

As America's 41st president, Mr. Bush guided the United States and its allies to a peaceful victory in the Cold War, helped engineer the reunification of Germany and led a multinational coalition that successfully forced Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait during the Persian Gulf War.

On the domestic front, Bush signed historic legislation to integrate Americans with disabilities more fully into society. His Clean Air Act tightened air pollution standards and reduced urban smog and acid rain, and he inspired millions of Americans to serve their communities with his vision of "a thousand points of light." The bipartisan budget reforms he fought for and signed at great political cost laid the foundation for the economic growth and balanced budgets of the 1990s.

In addition to serving as vice president under President Reagan, Mr. Bush held a number of other leadership roles including Ambassador to the United Nations, Chairman of the Republican National Committee, Chief of the U.S. Liaison Office in China, and Director of Central Intelligence.

George H. W. Bush was the first sitting vice president elected president since Martin van Buren in 1836, and one of only two presidents to have a son who also served as Commander-in-Chief.

The stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp, which will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

