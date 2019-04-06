Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Postal Service : Reveals New Forever Stamp Design Honoring Former President George H.W. Bush

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/06/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today announced it will issue a commemorative Forever stamp honoring former President George H.W. Bush, who died Nov. 30, 2018, at the age of 94.

New Forever stamp honoring former President George H.W. Bush coming June 12.

The 41st president guided the United States through the end of the Cold War and drove the creation of a multinational coalition that successfully forced Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait in the Persian Gulf War.

An advocate for public service, Bush explained his vision of a nation of volunteers as "a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky."

The stamp art is a portrait of Bush painted by award-winning artist Michael J. Deas. It is based on a 1997 photograph taken by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders. Phil Jordan was the art director and stamp designer.

The first-day-of-issue ceremony will be held on the president's birthday, June 12, at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 1000 George Bush Drive West, College Station, TX.

Robert M. Duncan, chairman of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, will serve as the dedicating official.

The stamp will be available for pre-order April 6, 2019, for delivery on or after the June 12 ceremony at usps.com/stamps, or by phone at 800-Stamp24 (800-782-6724).

The stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp, which will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Roy Betts
202-268-3207
roy.a.betts@usps.gov
usps.com/news

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-postal-service-reveals-new-forever-stamp-design-honoring-former-president-george-hw-bush-300825749.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:45pChina will have military bases in Central Asia within five years, Russian expert says
AQ
12:43pSCANCOM : MTN donates GH¢100,000.00 towards Asantehene's 20th anniversary
AQ
12:31pU.S. POSTAL SERVICE : Reveals New Forever Stamp Design Honoring Former President George H.W. Bush
PR
12:01pCAMURUS : Positive treatment results for Buvidal® in fentanyl users presented at the ASAM 50th Annual Conference
AQ
11:56aPICS : Six injured as Joburg taxi crashes into tree
AQ
11:45aAFCON : Foreign players of Egyptian Premier League to follow in AFCON 2019
AQ
11:38aTHE ART OF SCIENCE : Inside The Decades-Old Love Affair Between Artists And GE
PU
11:33aMANCHESTER UNITED : Ex-Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola admits he wanted Juan Mata at Camp Nou
AQ
11:14aLabour Party of Norway Commits to Permanently Banning Oil Exploration in Norwegian Arctic
GL
11:10aBerlin activists march to demand city seize housing from landlords
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About