U.S. Potato Farmers Share the Best Way to Store Potatoes

DENVER, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many consumers are stocking up on potatoes during these uncertain times and it's important to make the most of these purchases. Heidi Alsum Randall, a Wisconsin potato farmer, provided the following thoughts:

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8709651-potatoes-usa-storing-tips-recipes-nutrition/

"Many people are spending more time in their homes right now, looking for ways to prepare easy and nutritious meals for themselves and their families. We are hearing from grocery retailers that people are stocking up on potatoes. That makes perfect sense to us as potatoes are a nutrient-dense vegetable with a long shelf-life.

"Potato farmers, packers and processors are doing what it takes to keep potatoes supplied to grocery stores and restaurants around the country. Now more than ever, we are committed to our life's work – raising food for families here and around the world."

Here are tips from America's potato farmers on how to purchase, store and prepare potatoes at home:

How to Shop For Potatoes

Vegetables are often described as perfect and imperfect. Imperfect potatoes are just as good – just cut off any cuts, bruises or discoloration before cooking.

You can also find dehydrated and frozen potatoes in the center of the store and they require minimal preparation.

Also available are freshly cut and ready-to-eat products in the deli and prepared foods aisles.

And don't forget the potato chips, as everyone could use a bit of joy.

How to Store Potatoes

Do not refrigerate or freeze fresh potatoes before cooking.

Store potatoes in a cool, dark, well ventilated place, avoid high temperatures such as below sinks or next to appliances.

Be sure air can reach your potatoes. Either store loose or in plastic or paper bags with holes.

Don't wash potatoes before storing as dampness will lead to early spoilage.

Check potatoes regularly and remove any that show signs of spoilage as this will spread to the others.

If potatoes begin to sprout, you can still cook them. Just remove the sprout and cut away green areas.

How to Cook Potatoes

Here are some of the favorite ways to prepare potatoes:

Baked potato in the oven or microwave



Au gratin, a simple dish made with thinly sliced potatoes



Roasted by cutting into pieces and tossing with oil, salt and pepper or dried herbs and putting in the oven



Mashed, just boil, mash and combine with milk and butter

Don't forget that many dishes, such as potato salad, can be made ahead and enjoyed later as long as they are stored in the refrigerator.

To learn more about the potatoes you've purchased, please go to PotatoGoodness.com for more recipes, cooking tricks and tips and nutritional information. Please reach out to media@potatoesusa.com with any questions.

About Potatoes USA

Potatoes USA is the marketing organization for the 2,500 commercial potato growers operating in the United States. Potatoes USA, was established in 1971 by a group of potato growers to promote the benefits of eating potatoes. Today, as the largest vegetable commodity board, Potatoes USA is proud to be recognized as an innovator in the produce industry. For more information on Potatoes USA's mission to "Strengthen Demand for U.S. Potatoes" by creating positive change in the industry through innovative and inspiring approaches, please visit PotatoesUSA.com.

SOURCE Potatoes USA