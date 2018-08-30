U S Poultry & Egg Association : 2018 National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry Draws Record Attendance for Third Year

Log in
08/30/2018 | 04:57pm CEST

For Immediate Release

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association

Contact: Gwen Venable, 678.514.1971, gvenable@uspoultry.org

Anna Leigh Peek, 770.635.9057, alpeek@uspoultry.org

2018 National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry Draws Record Attendance for Third Year

TUCKER Ga. - Aug. 30, 2018 - The National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry continues to draw a record number of attendees. More than 240 industry safety professionals gathered in Destin, Fla., Aug. 13-15, to recognize excellence in safety operations and to review safety challenges and best practices for those involved in poultry production and processing. The annual conference is sponsored by U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY), the Agriculture Technology Research Program at the Georgia Tech Research Institute, Georgia Poultry Federation, National Chicken Council and National Turkey Federation.

Opening remarks were provided by Loren Sweatt, acting head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Sweatt has served since July 2017 as the deputy assistant secretary of labor for OSHA. Prior to her tenure at OSHA, she served as senior policy advisor to the House Education and Workforce Committee. Sweatt emphasized that the agency can serve as a resource to employers and employees to improve worksites.

"I have met with several of you regarding the state of the agency's relationship with the poultry industry and how we can improve that relationship. My message to you is that the door is open to continuous improvement on how the agency interacts with you as the regulated community, either through education and training, cooperative partnerships or enforcement. The Secretary has made it clear that he expects the agency to fully and fairly enforce the law. I have made it clear that the expectation is for the agency to do this professionally, respectfully and by the book. I recognize OSHA's relationship with your industry has had challenges. I am hopeful this meeting will represent a turning point, the opportunity to work together to protect your most valuable asset - your workers," Sweatt stated.

Cargill's AVP of Environmental Health and Safety Mick Berning shared information on programs that have been put into place to help keep Cargill's 225,000 employees and contractors safe on the job. "We are trying to move from the possible to the expected. It starts with your purpose. Safety has always been an expectation or discussion, but you couldn't find it spelled out in our vision or mission - it was what we were supposed to do. Our new vision encompasses the safe, responsible and sustainable way we are going to operate, and it encompasses all aspects of our business," commented Berning.

Sessions on sharing safety best practices and a series of informal roundtables continued to be popular and beneficial for attendees. Also, 191 poultry facilities were recognized during the conference for their outstanding safety performance over the last year.

###

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) is the all-feather organization representing the complete spectrum of today's poultry industry, whose mission is to progressively serve member companies through research, education, communication and technical assistance. Founded in 1947, USPOULTRY is based in

Tucker, Ga.

Photo caption:

Loren Sweatt, acting head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and Cargill's AVP of Environmental Health and Safety Mick Berning speaking at the 2018 National Safety Conference for the

Poultry Industry.

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 14:56:01 UTC
