U S Poultry & Egg Association : 2019 Poultry Processor Workshop to Address Best Management Practices in First Processing, Second Processing and Further Processing

03/21/2019 | 11:25am EDT

For Immediate Release

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association

Contact: Gwen Venable, 678.514.1971 gvenable@uspoultry.org

Abby Hopkins, 770.635.9057, ahopkins@uspoultry.org

2019 Poultry Processor Workshop to Address Best Management Practices in First Processing, Second Processing and Further Processing

Tucker, Ga., March 21, 2019 - USPOULTRY's Poultry Processor Workshop will be held May 22-23, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown in Nashville, Tennessee. The annual Workshop keeps industry professionals informed on the latest technology, newest management techniques and current inspection issues to keep their plants running efficiently.

"This year's program will include discussions on trends and best practices in plant operations, yield enhancement, sanitation, a new technology showcase and more to assist attendees in staying up to date on developments happening in the industry," remarked Corbett Kloster, director of quality assurance for Fieldale Farms Corporation, and program committee chairman. "The aim of this Workshop is to provide information that allows industry professionals to keep their plants running efficiently and push their productivity to the next level, and we are confident that this year's program will help achieve these goals."

Additional program topics to be covered include, Line Speed Waiver: The Application Process and Maintaining Waiver Status; PAA (Impact on Wastewater, Environmental & Employee Safety); Parts Standard Category: How Determined and the Impact of Publishing; Woody Breast: Scoring System and Utilization; Preventing Food Safety Audits…Production's Role; and more.

To view the full agenda, register for the Poultry Processor Workshop and reserve your hotel room, click here or visit www.uspoultry.org.

###

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) is the all-feather organization representing the complete spectrum of today's poultry industry, whose mission is to progressively serve member companies through research, education, communication and technical assistance. Founded in 1947, USPOULTRY is based in Tucker, Georgia.

Photo Caption: The agenda was developed by a program committee of plant managers and food safety and quality assurance professionals. They are as follows: (from left): Corbett Kloster, Fieldale Farms Corporation (program committee chairman); Juanfra DeVillena, Wayne Farms LLC; Nicole Reynolds, House of Raeford; Dr. Harshavardhan Thippareddi, University of Georgia; and Dylan Broom, Ingram Farms.

Disclaimer

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 15:24:06 UTC
