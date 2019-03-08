U S Poultry & Egg Association : Large Crowd at Inaugural Latin American Poultry Summit

For Immediate Release

International Production & Processing Expo

USPOULTRY Contact: Gwen Venable, 678.514.1971, gvenable@uspoultry.org AFIA Contact: Victoria Broehm, 703.558.3579, vbroehm@afia.org

NAMI Contact: Michael Schumpp, 202.587.4251, mschumpp@meatinstitute.org

Large Crowd at Inaugural Latin American Poultry Summit

Atlanta, Ga., March 8, 2019 - The inaugural Latin American Poultry Summit drew a large crowd with nearly 300 industry leaders from 17 Latin American countries in attendance. The Latin American PoultrySummit,held in conjunction with the 2019 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), was sponsored by the International Poultry Expo - part of the IPPE, WATT Global Media and the Asociación Latinoamericana de Avicultura (ALA).

"We are really pleased with the attendance for our first Latin American Poultry Summit, and the feedback from attendees has been extremely positive. We look forward to building on the success of this initial event to provide the best experience for next year's Latin American Poultry Summit," said John Starkey, president of USPOULTRY. "It provided us with an excellent opportunity to interact with our Latin American counterparts, such as Apolonio Suarez, president, ALA, and Dr. Juana Galvan, executive director, ALA. This interaction is one we believe will be mutually beneficial."

On the opening day of the summit, keynote speaker Andrick Payen Diaz de la Vega, Rabobank, addressed world poultry market trends. Dr. Paul Aho, Poultry Perspective, the keynote speaker for the second day, discussed the world grain situation. The Summit education program sessions, translated to Spanish and Portuguese, covered a variety of broiler and layer topics, including Trends in Poultry Welfare; Gut Microbiome Management in Broilers and Layers; Vaccine and Health Improvements for Common Poultry Diseases; Biosecurity for Latin America: How to Coexist with Non-Commercial Neighbors; Use of Antimicrobials for Pathogen Control; Managing Necrotic Enteritis without Antibiotics; Experiences in Alternative Egg Production Systems; Decision Making in Poultry Marketing with Data; The Use of Robotics in Poultry Production; and more.

As part of the Summit's networking events, the USPOULTRY Foundation sponsored 21 students and their advisors from 11 Latin American universities, who were recognized during the Summit lunch. The students attended the 2019 IPPE as part of the International Student Program, which enabled the students to discuss job opportunities with companies that have Latin American operations.

Three Latin American industry professionals were also inducted into the Latin American Poultry Hall of Fame, sponsored by WATT Global Media and Industria Avícola magazine. They were recognized during the Summit dinner and included Hebert Trenchi, Uruguay; Hector Cervantes, EUA/México; and Pedro Villegas, Colombia.

The dates for the 2020 Latin American Poultry Summit, to be held in conjunction with the International Productions & Processing Expo, will be announced soon.

###

Photo caption:

Latin American students and their advisors were recognized during the Latin American Poultry Summit, held during the 2019 International Production & Processing Expo.

ABOUT IPPE

The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) is a collaboration of three shows - International Feed Expo, International Meat Expo and the International Poultry Expo - representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. The event is sponsored by the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), North American Meat Institute (NAMI) and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY).

ABOUT AFIA

Founded in 1909, the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), based in Arlington, Va., is the world's largest organization devoted exclusively to representing the business, legislative and regulatory interests of the U.S. animal food industry and its suppliers. The organization's membership is comprised of more than 680 domestic and international companies that represent the total feed industry-manufacturers of commercial and integrated feed and pet food, ingredient suppliers, pharmaceutical companies, industry support and equipment manufacturers. AFIA members manufacture more than 75 percent of the feed and 70 percent of the non-grain ingredients used in the country. AFIA is also recognized as the leader on international industry developments and holds membership in the International Feed Industry Federation (IFIF).

ABOUT NAMI

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. Formed from the 2015 merger of the American Meat Institute (AMI) and North American Meat Association (NAMA), the Institute has a rich, century-long history and provides essential member services including legislative, regulatory, scientific, international and public affairs representation.

NAMI's mission is to shape a public policy environment in which the meat and poultry industry can produce wholesome products safely, efficiently and profitably. Together, the Institute's members produce the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb and poultry and the equipment, ingredients and services needed for the highest quality products.

ABOUT USPOULTRY

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) is the all-feather organization representing the complete spectrum of today's poultry industry, whose mission is to progressively serve member companies through research, education, communication and technical assistance. Founded in 1947, USPOULTRY is based in Tucker, Ga.