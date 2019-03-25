Log in
U S Poultry & Egg Association : McNeese State University Awarded $1,390 USPOULTRY Foundation Student Recruiting Grant

03/25/2019 | 11:25am EDT

For Immediate Release

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association

Contact: Gwen Venable, 678.514.1971, gvenable@uspoultry.org

McNeese State University Awarded $1,390 USPOULTRY Foundation Student Recruiting Grant

Tucker, Ga., March 25, 2019 - The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded a $1,390 student recruiting grant to the Harold and Pearl Dripps School of Agricultural Sciences at McNeese State University. The grant was made possible in part by an endowing Foundation gift from Cal-Maine Foods and was presented by Barbara Jenkins, executive director of the USPOULTRY Foundation, to Dr. Frederick "Chip" LeMieux, director of the school and interim dean of the College of Science and Agriculture. Joining in the presentation were several McNeese State University staff and students.

A portion of the funds will be used for the University's poultry science research program, which introduces students to the various professional opportunities available in the poultry industry. This includes USPOULTRY's College Student Career Program at the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo, where the students can interview for full-time careers and internship opportunities.

The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded recruiting grants totaling $328,300 for the 2018-19 school year to 34 colleges and universities across the United States with either a poultry science department or a poultry studies program. The student recruiting program dates to 1994 when the USPOULTRY board of directors established the Foundation to provide annual recruiting funds to attract students to poultry studies and ultimately into careers in the poultry industry.

###

The USPOULTRY Foundation's mission is to support the recruitment and training of the brightest students, seek and fund scientific research, foster student scientists and promote careers in the poultry and egg industry.

Photo Caption: Dr. Frederick "Chip" LeMieux, director of the school and interim dean of the College of Science and Agriculture, receiving a $1,390 student recruiting grant donation, from Barbara Jenkins, executive director of the USPOULTRY Foundation. On hand for the presentation are from left: Barbara Jenkins; Devin Gandy, agricultural sciences instructor; Shae Doucet, animal science/pre-veterinary medicine senior from Beaumont, Texas; Emerald Fletcher, a natural resource conservation management senior from Lake Charles; and Dr. Frederick "Chip" LeMieux.

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 15:24:02 UTC
