U S Poultry & Egg Association : .S. Poltry Indstry Creates 302,515 New Jobs, Economic Otpt p 11 Percent in Two Years

U.S. Poultry Industry Creates 302,515 New Jobs, Economic Output Up 11 Percent in Two Years
Updated study quantifies the economic impact of the poultry industry in the United States
Tucker, Ga., April 3, 2019 - The U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY), National Chicken Council, National Turkey Federation and United Egg Producers have released an updated economic impact study that highlights the positive impact the poultry industry has on jobs, wages, and federal and state revenue in the United States. A dynamic and integral part of the national economy, the U.S. poultry industry provides 1,984,784 jobs, $108.9 billion in wages, $495.1 billion in economic activity and $38.5 billion in government revenue. Since the last study conducted in 2016, the poultry industry has created 302,515 additional jobs, and the economic impact has increased by 11 percent.
The study breaks down poultry into three subcategories: chicken, turkey and eggs. Key economic data from each are as follows:
•The chicken industry provides 1,393,739 jobs, $76.5 billion in wages, $347 billion in economic activity and $27 billion in government revenue.
•The turkey industry provides 440,739 jobs, $24.1 billion in wages, $109.5 billion in economic activity and $8.5 billion in government revenue.
•The egg industry provides 112,470 jobs, $6.3 billion in wages, $29.2 billion in economic activity and $2.3 billion in government revenue.
"We are pleased to continue providing this valuable tool across the industry that shows the positive economic impact the poultry industry has on our nation and communities," said John Starkey, president of
USPOULTRY.
The data is hosted on interactive websites that can be viewed collectively or by individual product, and then sorted nationally by state, congressional district, state house district or state senate district, and county. For more information about the U.S. poultry industry's economic impact, visit:
www.poultryfeedsamerica.org
www.chickenfeedsamerica.org
www.turkeyfeedsamerica.org
www.eggsfeedamerica.org
The economic impact study was funded by USPOULTRY. The study was conducted by John Dunham & Associates, based in New York City. The study was updated using the most current methodology
available and uses data from 2018. For more information on the study's methodology and model description, please click here.
About U.S. Poultry and Egg Association
U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) is the all-feather organization representing the complete spectrum of today's poultry industry, whose mission is to progressively serve member companies through research, education, communication and technical assistance. Founded in 1947, USPOULTRY is based in Tucker, Georgia.
About the National Chicken Council
The National Chicken Council (NCC) represents integrated chicken producer-processors, the companies that produce and process chickens. Member companies of NCC account for more than 95 percent of the chicken sold in the United States.
About the National Turkey Federation
The National Turkey Federation is the national advocate for America's turkey farmers and processors, raising awareness for its members' products while strengthening their ability to profitably and safely deliver wholesome, high-quality and nutritious food to consumers worldwide.
About the United Egg Producers
United Egg Producers (UEP) is a cooperative of U.S. egg farmers working collaboratively to address legislative, regulatory and advocacy issues impacting the industry through active farmer-member leadership. UEP established and manages the UEP Certified Program, demonstrating a broad commitment to the care of egg-laying hens. UEP also sponsors the national Egg Safety Center, a leading resource for information on the safe production and handling of eggs. Formed in 1968, UEP members represent more than 90 percent of U.S. egg production.