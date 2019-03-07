Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Poultry & Egg Association : USPOULTRY Accepting Applications for 2019 Clean Water Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 10:28am EST

For Immediate Release

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association

Contact Gwen Venable, 678.514.1971, gvenable@uspoultry.org

USPOULTRY Accepting Applications for 2019 Clean Water Awards

Tucker, Ga., March 7, 2019 - U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) is accepting applications for the 2019 Clean Water Awards. The awards recognize outstanding performance of wastewater treatment plants that operate at poultry or egg processing facilities. Winners will be announced at USPOULTRY's 2019 Environmental Management Seminar to be held Sept. 19 - 20, at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Destin, Florida.

"Poultry companies are unwavering in their responsibility to environmental stewardship and do an amazing job operating their wastewater treatment facilities. Practically all the water used in poultry and egg processing is returned to the environment in top-notch condition, continually exceeding the standards set in discharge permits. USPOULTRY is pleased to sponsor this annual award program that emphasizes these excellent facilities," said John Prestage, Prestage Farms, and USPOULTRY chairman.

Awards are presented in two categories - full treatment and pretreatment. Full treatment facilities are those facilities that fully treat their wastewater prior to discharge into a receiving stream or a land application system. Pretreatment facilities are those facilities that discharge pretreated effluent to publicly-owned wastewater treatment facilities for further treatment. Any USPOULTRY member company is eligible to submit three nominees in each category. Facilities which have previously won the award may not be re-nominated for five years. The deadline for submitting applications is June 28.

An evaluation committee will review the applications and select semi-finalist facilities in each category. Award recipients will be selected after the evaluation committee completes a site visit were the semifinalists will have an opportunity to showcase their facility.

Award recipients will receive a trophy, be profiled on the USPOULTRY website and receive assistance from USPOULTRY in publicizing the award on a local, regional and national level.

The winners of the 2018 Clean Water Awards were Wayne Farms, Pendergrass, Georgia, for full treatment, and Pilgrim's, Guntersville, Alabama, for pretreatment. Sanderson Farms in Waco, Texas, received honorable mention in the full treatment category. Tyson Foods in Seguin, Texas, received honorable mention in the pre-treatment category.

For an application form, click here or go to www.uspoultry.org/environment/.

###

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) is the all-feather organization representing the complete spectrum of today's poultry industry, whose mission is to progressively serve member companies through research, education, communication, and technical assistance. Founded in 1947, USPOULTRY is based in Tucker, Ga.

Disclaimer

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 15:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After the ECB Launches Fresh Stimulus Measures
DJ
10:53aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Péter Szijjártó holds talks with Croatian Minister for Energy
PU
10:48aOVERSEAS CONTINGENCY OPERATIONS : Trends and Issues
PU
10:48aICA INTERNATIONAL COTTON ASSOCIATION : Women in Cotton
PU
10:48aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF ITALIAN REPUBLI : Undersecretary Di Stefano received the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs at the Farnesina today
PU
10:43aUNIVERSITY OF CHICHESTER : Celebrating Chichester's pioneers on International Women's Day 2019
PU
10:43aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Samruk-Energy signs UN Women's Empowerment Principles
PU
10:39aEni and Edison lead race for Ascopiave's retail clients - sources
RE
10:35aGermany minister holds out hope of EU-U.S. solving trade dispute
RE
10:35aWall Street falls on losses in bank stocks after ECB announces stimulus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : hit by Brexit effect on housing market
3AVIVA : AVIVA : to change dividend plans under new CEO
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading ..
5CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.