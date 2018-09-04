Log in
U S Poultry & Egg Association : USPOULTRY Updates Employment Eligibility Verification and I-9 Training Program

09/04/2018 | 07:17pm CEST

For Immediate Release

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association

Contact: Gwen Venable, 678.514.1971, gvenable@uspoultry.org

USPOULTRY Updates Employment Eligibility Verification and I-9 Training Program

TUCKER, Ga. - Sept. 4, 2018 - U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) recently updated its Employment Eligibility Verification and I-9 Training Program. The program was revised to reflect recent changes in the I-9 form and is intended for human resources personnel who are responsible for hiring new employees. The program teaches persons responsible for hiring new employees the basic provisions of the U.S. immigration laws, which require employers to make a good faith effort to confirm that newly hired employees are authorized to work in the United States, as well as explains each section of the required I-9 form.

The program is presented in a narrated slide video and a traditional PDF. The original program was developed in conjunction with the Joint Poultry Industry Human Resources Council, comprised of members from USPOULTRY, the National Chicken Council and the National Turkey Federation.

The program is available free of charge to USPOULTRY members. Non-members may order the program for $200 at http://www.uspoultry.org/training.

###

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) is the all-feather organization representing the complete spectrum of today's poultry industry, whose mission is to progressively serve member companies through research, education, communication and technical assistance. Founded in 1947, USPOULTRY is based in Tucker, Ga.

Disclaimer

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 17:16:01 UTC
