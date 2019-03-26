U S Poultry & Egg Association : USPOULTRY and USAPEEC Break Ground on New Office

For Immediate Release
U.S. Poultry & Egg Association
Contact: Gwen Venable, 678.514.1971, gvenable@uspoultry.org
David Markiewicz, 770.413.0006, davidm@usapeec.org
USPOULTRY and USAPEEC Break Ground on New Office
Tucker, Ga., March 26, 2019 - U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) and the USA Poultry
&Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) officially broke ground on an expansion to USPOULTRY's existing offices in Tucker, Georgia. The expansion will create an additional 12,000 square feet of space owned by
"The Coop Group, LLC" a partnership of USPOULTRY and USAPEEC.
"We look forward to having our friends at USAPEEC join us in the expanded building. Not only will we be able to utilize some shared services for efficiencies, but we'll be able to use each other's expertise to benefit our common members in the poultry and egg business," said John Starkey, president of
USPOULTRY.
"This is a win-win for us," said Jim Sumner, president of USAPEEC. "Instead of leasing, we will now have an equity position in a state-of-art facility that will help preserve our ability to continue serving the international trade needs of our industry."
The board of directors for USPOULTRY and USAPEEC approved the expansion last year. Construction, contracted through Cooper & Company General Contractors, is expected to be completed by mid-2020.
Photo caption:
From left: Jim Cooper, director of operations, Cooper & Company General Contractors; John Starkey, president of USPOULTRY; John Prestage, senior vice president of Prestage Farms and USPOULTRY chairman; Jim Sumner, president of USAPEEC; and Eric Joiner, vice chairman of the AJC Group board of directors and past USAPEEC chairman, participating in "The Coop Group, LLC" groundbreaking ceremony.
About USPOULTRY
U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) is the all-feather organization representing the complete spectrum of today's poultry industry, whose mission is to progressively serve member companies through research, education, communication, and technical assistance. Founded in 1947, USPOULTRY is based in Tucker, Ga.
About USAPEEC
Although the USA Poultry & Egg Export's (USAPEEC) mission is to promote exports of U.S. poultry and eggs around the world, the Council had evolved into an association that is an advocate for the industry on trade policy issues. Because of its status as a not-for-profit entity, USAPEEC does not lobby, but the organization can and does act as intermediary with USDA, both in Washington and at embassies and Agricultural Trade Offices around the world.
