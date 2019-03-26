U S Poultry & Egg Association : USPOULTRY and USAPEEC Break Ground on New Office

For Immediate Release

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association

Contact: Gwen Venable, 678.514.1971, gvenable@uspoultry.org

David Markiewicz, 770.413.0006, davidm@usapeec.org

USPOULTRY and USAPEEC Break Ground on New Office

Tucker, Ga., March 26, 2019 - U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) and the USA Poultry

&Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) officially broke ground on an expansion to USPOULTRY's existing offices in Tucker, Georgia. The expansion will create an additional 12,000 square feet of space owned by

"The Coop Group, LLC" a partnership of USPOULTRY and USAPEEC.

"We look forward to having our friends at USAPEEC join us in the expanded building. Not only will we be able to utilize some shared services for efficiencies, but we'll be able to use each other's expertise to benefit our common members in the poultry and egg business," said John Starkey, president of

USPOULTRY.

"This is a win-win for us," said Jim Sumner, president of USAPEEC. "Instead of leasing, we will now have an equity position in a state-of-art facility that will help preserve our ability to continue serving the international trade needs of our industry."

The board of directors for USPOULTRY and USAPEEC approved the expansion last year. Construction, contracted through Cooper & Company General Contractors, is expected to be completed by mid-2020.

