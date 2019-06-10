U.S. Presses Mexico on Asylum Overhaul

By Robbie Whelan

Mexico agreed to revisit U.S. demands for a radical overhaul of the immigration system if its proposed measures to curb migration don't work, putting it under intense pressure to stem the tide of Central Americans arriving at the U.S. border.

As part of the deal to avert tariffs, President Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday that the two countries had "fully signed and documented another very important part of the Immigration and Security deal with Mexico" that would require a vote by Mexican lawmakers.

The White House didn't elaborate on the meaning of Mr. Trump's tweet, but it was an apparent reference to a "safe third country" designation that would require migrants fleeing their homelands who pass through Mexico to seek asylum there.

"We do not anticipate a problem with the vote but, if for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, Tariffs will be reinstated!" Mr. Trump wrote.

But Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said no additional agreements had been finalized beyond Friday's pact, which he said delayed for now the Trump administration's demands for Mexico to become a safe third country. Mexico has long opposed any calls to designate as such, saying it isn't able to meet such demands as a still-developing country.

Instead, Mexico believes that an overhauled asylum system must include the participation of the U.N. Refugee Agency and other Central American governments to share the responsibility of receiving asylum seekers, Mr. Ebrard said.

Department of Homeland Security officials said Monday that they foresaw a regional alignment on asylum that might deter people from seeking out the most favorable locations to lodge a claim, but declined to comment further.

Mr. Ebrard said the U.S. and Mexico would begin a review of Mexico's efforts to curb migration after 45 days. If the flow of migrants hasn't been significantly reduced after 90 days, the two sides will return to the negotiating table. Mr. Ebrard said the two sides didn't set any specific numerical target.

"If we're successful the number of people waiting for asylum in Mexico will decrease," Mr. Ebrard said. "If we fail, and if we don't get the results, well, we're not going to have solid arguments to propose a different path."

The joint agreement on Friday calls for Mexico to increase enforcement to curb migration from Central America, including the deployment of the National Guard along its border with Guatemala. The U.S. and Mexico also will expand a program to allow asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while their U.S. cases are adjudicated. The pact didn't refer to a safe third country designation.

From the very start of last week's talks, which began with a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. officials were focused on getting Mexico to agree on such a designation, Mr. Ebrard said.

The U.S. took pains to make sure the Mexicans were aware of how seriously they viewed the situation. Officials wrote a presidential order declaring a national emergency over the influx of migrants as a basis to impose tariffs, according to a copy of the draft order viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Ebrard said the negotiations and tariff threats were "one of the most difficult moments in the U.S.-Mexico relationship."

The White House aimed to frame the deal as a significant accomplishment of the administration.

At a briefing Monday afternoon, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the deal "diplomacy at its finest" and praised the Mexican team. He said he had full confidence that Mexico will fulfill its commitments but declined to comment on the additional measures suggested by Mr. Trump in his tweets.

Mr. Pence posted on Twitter that the president "got Mexico to do things they have never done before: 6,000 National Guard at their southern border, immigration checkpoints throughout Mexico & allow ALL illegal immigrants from Central America to remain in Mexico pending their asylum claims."

U.S. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan said the tariffs threat transformed the conversation between the two countries. "That kind of clarity, I think, was galvanizing," he said.

Homeland Security officials said the Friday pact was significant because it included a formal acknowledgment by Mexico that the country had agreed to collaborate with the U.S. to fully implement the "Remain in Mexico" policy, in which migrants are required to wait in Mexico as their asylum claims are adjudicated in the U.S. Previously, the U.S. officials said, Mexican officials had publicly disavowed the policy. They had also privately rebuffed U.S. proposals that Mexico take more than a trickle of migrants each day.

As talks began last week, the mood was one of pessimism and frayed nerves: Few in the Mexican delegation believed that Mr. Trump would back down from the tariff threat, according to a Mexican official involved in the talks.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Mexican team met in the White House with Messrs. Pence, Pompeo and McAleenan. Just before the meeting, the U.S. government published numbers showing more than 130,000 apprehensions of illegal border-crossers in May, the highest level in nearly two decades, which were retweeted by Mr. Pence.

"Of course, the timing was not an accident," said the Mexican official. "They were very clearly letting us know that this was the main issue at hand, and it put it right on the table for us."

The safe third country designation was "a major sticking point," especially for Mr. McAleenan, who mentioned it several times in meetings, the Mexican official said.

"The tone was almost an ultimatum -- well no, not almost," Mr. Ebrard said.

Over the next two days, the Mexican delegation worked around the clock to prepare a proposal that would be acceptable to the U.S. At night, they huddled in private meetings, trying to craft the most effective argument against the U.S. demand for a safe third country designation.

"We do not have the resources to manage a safe third country agreement, and the process to get there would be lengthy and complicated because it would require new laws passed," the Mexican official said. "We had to figure out how to explain to our counterparts why safe third country was not a good idea."

Mexico initially offered to reduce migrant flows by a specific number, according to U.S. government officials familiar with the negotiations. In the end, the two countries agreed to policies, instead, that the U.S. believes will result in a greater reduction.

Late Friday afternoon, toward the end of nearly 12 hours of negotiations without a break for lunch, a breakthrough finally came. The U.S. dropped its demand that Mexico agree to become a safe third country, and the negotiating teams entered the final stages of the talks, rushing to prepare a draft statement of principles outlining the concessions.

Messrs. Ebrard and Pompeo went alone to Mr. Pompeo's office, where they spoke on the phone with Mr. Trump, who was returning from a trip to Europe to commemorate D-Day, for about 30 minutes, the Mexican official said. The statement of principles was finished minutes after Mr. Ebrard returned from the call.

