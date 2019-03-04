Log in
U.S. Probes Titanium Imports in Possible Tariff Case

03/04/2019 | 07:10pm EST

By William Mauldin

The Trump administration said Monday it will investigate the possible national-security risks of imports of titanium, the metal used in aircraft and other products, in a case that could end in tariffs or other trade barriers.

The U.S. Commerce Department is undertaking the investigation, into a form of the metal known as titanium sponge, at the request of a domestic producer, Titanium Metals Corp., also known as Timet.

As such, the case differs from similar probes of steel, aluminum and auto-industry imports, which were initiated directly by the administration under a trade law known as Section 232, which allows for tariffs or quotas on national security grounds.

The steel and aluminum probes ended in global tariffs and quotas, while the White House hasn't weighed in yet on the Commerce Department's auto-industry report.

The Trump administration has used tariffs and the threat of tariffs in efforts to wring concessions from trading partners and as a way to defend U.S. manufacturing industries.

Noting that titanium has a "wide range of defense applications," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the department would "conduct a thorough, fair, and transparent investigation before we make a recommendation to the president."

The U.S. last year imported $778 million in titanium, with $214 million coming from Japan, $184 million coming from Russia and $53 million from China, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Imports account for more than 60% of U.S. consumption of titanium sponge and only one facility in the U.S. can process ore into the sponge material used in manufacturing, the Commerce Department said.

Timet in 2017 petitioned the Commerce Department for tariffs on imports of titanium sponge from Japan and Kazakhstan, arguing that overseas rivals benefited from unfair subsidies and dumped the metal. The U.S. International Trade Commission, blocked those tariffs, finding that U.S. producers weren't harmed.

