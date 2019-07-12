U.S. Producer Prices Rose Slowly in June

By Paul Kiernan and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON-A gauge of business prices ticked higher in June but pointed to relatively subdued inflation, as most of the increase was driven by volatile categories of goods and services.

The producer-price index, a measure of the prices businesses receive for their goods and services, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in June from a month earlier, the Labor Department said Friday.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected prices to be flat from May.

The modest gain in the overall producer-price index masked divergent behavior in two of its most volatile components, energy and trade services, which measures profit margins in wholesale and retail businesses. Energy prices plummeted 3.1% in June from the previous month, while trade services jumped 1.3%. Prices for food, which also show large month-to-month swings, jumped 0.6% in June.

Excluding food, energy and trade services, prices were flat from May. Economists had expected this so-called core measure of producer prices to rise 0.2% in June after posting a 0.4% gain in both April and May.

The producer-price measure typically tracks the same trends as other broad inflation gauges, though it does not always translate into what consumers pay. A gauge of prices paid by the average American, the consumer-price index, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in June from the prior month.

Compared with June 2018, the overall producer-price index was up 1.7% last month. Excluding food and energy, the index was up 2.3%.

Inflation has been muted so far this year despite a strong labor market and the longest economic expansion on record.

Weak price pressures have become a major worry for the Federal Reserve, which targets 2% inflation. U.S. central bankers fear following Japan and Europe into a low-inflation trap that could eventually limit their ability to fight economic downturns.

In a congressional hearing this week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told legislators that declining inflation will be reflected in lower interest rates, "which will give the central bank even less firepower to react, and we see that that road is hard to get off of," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a congressional hearing this week. "I think it's quite important that we fight…to keep inflation up to 2% and use our tools to achieve that."

The Fed is widely expected to reduce its policy rate later this month, partly in hopes of shoring up inflation.

The Labor Department's producer-price index report can be accessed at: http://www.bls.gov/ppi

