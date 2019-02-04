U.S. Properties Group : Embarks on a $2.5M Plaza Renovation at The Streets of Indian Lake, Hendersonville, Tennessee

U.S. Properties Group, owner of The Streets of Indian Lake shopping
center in Hendersonville, TN, announces the start of the
construction/renovation of its prime gathering space slated for
completion late spring 2019. This investment brings state-of-the-art
features that today’s shopper seeks out and will see this Nashville
suburb lifestyle center as the preferred destination for shopping,
dining, and entertainment. The new large high-tech staging allows
accommodations for larger, more prominent acts.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005688/en/
Rendering of brand new state-of-the-art entertainment area at The Streets of Indian Lake in Hendersonville, TN. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The renovation of the central plaza space at “The Streets” will result
in one of the Nashville area’s most engaging and colorful public spaces;
changing seasonally with plantings and nightly with colorful interactive
lighting displays. The plaza’s human scaled redesign creates a relaxed
and informal space that fits today’s lifestyles. When entering the
plaza, visitors can choose to walk through one of three welcoming
gateway structures. Once in the plaza, multiple new pathways, defined by
lush greenery and colorful flowers, meander and lead to various
gathering areas where people can socialize and connect. Its informal and
organic redesign allows for programmed events, such as group yoga,
concerts, outdoor theater, and movie nights; while also providing an
interesting and beautiful space where people will want to just hang out.
Multiple seating options include moveable chairs, glowing twig benches,
playful and colorful furniture elements, fixed seating planters, a
seating fountain, and a green "hillside" for lounging or an afternoon
picnic. The intent is to create an ambiance that uplifts and inspires
those who visit The Streets and provide them a new and memorable
experience each time they return.
The property’s revitalization will enhance and refresh what was
strategically developed more than ten years ago and will certainly be
embraced by the community as the Nashville area’s premier shopping and
entertainment destination!
Gord Wiebe, Director of USPG states: “We are excited to invest in
one of the area’s premier centers and again be the innovative leader in
the Nashville area. We are committed to the community and we are
changing with the times to remain in the forefront in outdoor shopping
center development.”
Cindy Hicks, Vice President of Leasing for USPG states: “We are
thrilled with these cutting-edge changes and look forward to engaging
the community to shop, dine, relax and enjoy all The Streets has to
offer.”
The new plaza was designed by RDL Architects from Cleveland, OH. The
construction and engineering are being performed by Impact Strategies
from St. Louis, IL and Mannik & Smith Group from Columbus, OH,
respectively.
About The Streets of Indian Lake:
The Streets of Indian Lake in Hendersonville, TN – Nashville North was
the first and only Lifestyle Center in the 50-mile area. Conveniently
located off route 65 in north Nashville, amid inviting gathering spots,
wide sidewalks and convenient parking in close proximity to individual
shops and eateries, The Streets offers a unique range of over 40 premium
shops, spas, and restaurants, such as Sam’s Sports Grill, Victoria’s
Secret, Regal Cinemas, Barnes & Noble, Bink’s Outfitters, SkinWorks
Wellness & Aesthetics, Chico’s, LOFT, and much more. For more tenant
information, deals and events, visit www.streetsofindianlake.com.
U.S. Properties Group owns approximately three million square
feet. Redeveloping shopping centers in 11 states and managing over 350
tenant relationships, USPG covers the Midwest and Southeast United
States, which includes Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, North
Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Founded to create value and realize the “Upcycling” of shopping center
assets, USPG acquires developments, renovates, and manages property to
enhance values while restoring community marketplaces with best-of-class
tenants and services. For more information visit www.uspginc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005688/en/