U.S. Properties Group Unveils $2.5M Plaza Renovation June 13, 2019 at The Streets of Indian Lake, Hendersonville, Tennessee

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Jun 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Properties Group announces the Grand Opening celebration of the new Center Stage plaza at The Streets of Indian Lake shopping center in Hendersonville, Tennessee on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4-7 p.m.



This investment brings state-of-the-art features that today's shopper seeks out and will see this Nashville suburb lifestyle center as the preferred destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment.



The new large high-tech staging allows accommodations for larger, more prominent acts. Visitors can enjoy new pathways, defined by lush greenery and colorful flowers, meander and lead to various gathering areas to socialize and connect. Its informal and organic redesign allows for programmed events, such as group yoga, concerts, outdoor theater, and movie nights; while also providing an interesting and beautiful space where people will want to just hang out.



About The Streets of Indian Lake:



The Streets of Indian Lake in Hendersonville, Tenn. - Nashville North was the first and only Lifestyle Center in the 50-mile area. Conveniently located off route 65 in north Nashville, amid inviting gathering spots, wide sidewalks and convenient parking in close proximity to individual shops and eateries, The Streets offers a unique range of over 40 premium shops, spas, and restaurants, such as Sam's Sports Grill, Victoria's Secret, Regal Cinemas, Barnes & Noble, Bink's Outfitters, SkinWorks Wellness & Aesthetics, Chico's, LOFT, and much more.



For more tenant information, deals and events, visit https://streetsofindianlake.com/.



U.S. Properties Group owns approximately three million square feet. Redeveloping shopping centers in 11 states and managing over 350 tenant relationships, USPG covers the Midwest and Southeast United States, which includes Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Founded to create value and realize the "Upcycling" of shopping center assets, USPG acquires developments, renovates, and manages property to enhance values while restoring community marketplaces with best-of-class tenants and services.



For more information visit https://uspginc.com/.



