Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Renal Care Names Andy Johnston Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 04:37pm EDT

PLANO, Texas, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Renal Care (USRC), a leading provider of dialysis services for patients living with chronic and acute kidney disease, announced Monday that it has named Andy Johnston as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Johnston will lead all of U.S. Renal Care's operational functions and help to advance the organization through physician partnerships, clinical and operational excellence, strategic growth opportunities, and developing a high performing operations team.

"Andy Johnston is an accomplished and respected leader with a long, proven track record of success in cultivating and growing strong physician partnerships. He brings a deep understanding of the intricacies of overseeing a vast network of clinics and partnerships, and we are excited to welcome him to our team," said U.S. Renal Care Chief Medical Officer and Interim CEO Mary Dittrich. "To fill this role, we sought someone with strong industry relationships and a keen understanding of multi-site healthcare provider businesses. Andy is highly respected throughout the industry, and his focus on teamwork and developing physician partnerships strongly supports our patient-centric approach to providing the highest quality care."

Johnston has extensive experience in multi-site healthcare provider services. He most recently served as the Chief Development Officer for United Surgical Partners International Inc., a combined network of over 400 facilities across the United States, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, imaging centers, and urgent care centers. Johnston had been with United Surgical Partners for almost two decades, where he played a leading role growing the company while in the roles of Group President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer in the Eastern half of the country before stepping into the Chief Development Officer role. His experience leading growth and transformation in the USPI organization from multiple seats will serve him well as Chief Operating Officer at US Renal Care. 

"Andy is highly respected throughout the industry for his focus on physician partnerships, teamwork and developing strong talent, a skillset that is incredibly valuable as we navigate the new realities of the healthcare space," said Mark Caputo, USRC Board Chairman.  "I have no doubt he will be an incredible member of this team and provide valuable insight as we continue to deliver long-term, strategic growth for the company."

Johnston received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Brown University before earning his Master of Healthcare Administration from Duke University.

"USRC is at the forefront of patient care, partnering with the best nephrologists in the country to provide a safe and compassionate environment for its patients with chronic kidney disease," added Johnston. "They are driven by an incredible group of leaders that includes world class clinicians and strategists, and I have great confidence and excitement about the future of this company."

About U.S. Renal Care, Inc.
Founded in Jonesboro, Arkansas, in 2000 by an experienced team of healthcare executives, U.S. Renal Care, Inc. works in partnership with nephrologists to develop, acquire, and operate outpatient treatment centers for living with chronic and acute kidney disease. The company provides patients with their choice of a full range of quality in-center and at-home hemodialysis, as well as at-home peritoneal dialysis services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, U.S. Renal Care serves approximately 25,000 patients in 335 dialysis facilities across 32 states and the Territory of Guam. For more information on U.S. Renal Care, Inc., please visit www.usrenalcare.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-renal-care-names-andy-johnston-chief-operating-officer-301054340.html

SOURCE U.S. Renal Care, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:04pGRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Form10-Q
PU
05:04pASSYSTEM : secures contract on UK Ministry of Defence nuclear framework
PU
05:04pALTUS MIDSTREAM : Q1 2020 Press Release
PU
05:04pTHRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement of FY 2019 Financial Results
PU
05:04pNUTRIEN : Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.45 per Share
BU
05:04pE2OPEN : Positioned as a Leader with the Highest Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks Report
BU
05:03pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : declares preferred share dividends
AQ
05:02pSBA COMMUNICATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:02pDANAHER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:02pBAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES : Signs Five Million Dollar Supply Agreement to Supply Global Tier 1 Satellite Network Providers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group