Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Republicans join call to delay vote on Trump pick to head Latam bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/05/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

Three senior former U.S. officials, all Republicans, have joined a growing chorus calling for a delay in the mid-September vote on the next leader of Latin America's main development bank, part of growing opposition to the first-ever U.S. candidate.

Former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz, former World Bank President Robert Zoellick and former U.S. Trade Representative Carla Hills urged a delay in a joint statement with Senator Patrick Leahy, the top Democrat on the powerful U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee.

Mauricio Claver-Carone, President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), would be the first person from outside the region to head the IDB in its 61-year history.

Claver-Carone, known for his hardline stance on Cuba and Venezuela, is backed by 17 of the IDB's 28 member countries, but several others - Argentina, Mexico, Costa Rica and Chile, as well as the European Union - are urging a delay in the vote.

It remains unclear if those countries, which control about 22% of the vote, will persuade enough members to block the needed 75% quorum to hold the vote, now slated for Sept. 12-13.

A group of former Latin American heads of state has also called for a delay, concerned that Trump could lose the Nov. 3 U.S. election, and his candidate could find it difficult to work with a Democratic administration.

"Electing Mr. Claver-Carone to a five-year term only weeks before the U.S. presidential election would trigger an immediate institutional crisis at the IDB and put in jeopardy U.S. support for the Bank, regardless of who wins the U.S. election," Leahy, Shultz, Hills and Zoellick wrote in a statement.

Leahy would assume control of the Senate appropriations committee if Democrats win control of the Senate, giving him the power to block U.S. contributions to the Bank.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who is leading Trump in national polls, opposes Claver-Carone's candidacy.

Claver-Carone argues that a minority of countries should not be allowed to override the views of a majority of IDB members.

Top U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, say Claver-Carone is the right man for the job and the vote should not be delayed.

By Andrea Shalal

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.09% 88.1231 Delayed Quote.31.17%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 74.42 Delayed Quote.24.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:25pU.S. Republicans join call to delay vote on Trump pick to head Latam bank
RE
12:19pTIM CEO says not a problem to develop 5G without Huawei
RE
11:25aFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : Leafree
PU
11:19aBosnian Tesla fan impatient for Cybertruck release builds a lookalike
RE
11:06aTrump administration weighs blacklisting China's chipmaker SMIC
RE
10:05aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : COVID-19 sends most G20 members into negative GDP growth, except China
PU
09:50aMTN takes challenges against Ghana market regulator to Supreme Court
RE
08:15aU.K. Gambles on End to Covid-19 Lifeline as Other Europeans Watch and Wait
DJ
07:55aCentral Europe conveys the promise of a success story
PU
07:55aPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : Europe is in trouble
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETSY, INC. : Etsy gets into S&P 500, Tesla does not
2MODERNA, INC. : Vaccine developer Moderna could slow COVID-19 trials to add at-risk minorities
3SANOFI FRANCE CHIEF: future COVID-19 vaccine seen below 10 euros
4TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. : Italian prime minister says Mediaset could join planned broadband network
5SANOFI : SANOFI FRANCE CHIEF: future COVID-19 vaccine seen below 10 euros

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group