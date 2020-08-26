Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Republicans to propose smaller coronavirus stimulus bill: CNBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 05:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of a test tube labelled with the coronavirus placed on U.S. dollar banknotes

Republicans in the U.S. Congress are working on a narrow coronavirus stimulus bill that could be circulated to rank-and-file lawmakers as soon as this week, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

For weeks now, Republicans and Democrats have been deadlocked over the size and shape of a fifth coronavirus-response bill, on top of the approximately $3 trillion already enacted into law.

Reuters has not confirmed the report. A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, had no comment.

In mid-May, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives approved more than $3 trillion in additional aid to state and local governments, individuals, front-line medical workers and others in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in over 179,000 deaths in the United States alone.

McConnell responded earlier this month with a $1 trillion plan that focused largely on providing new limits on liability lawsuits for businesses and schools that reopen during the pandemic.

On Saturday, the House approved $25 billion in new aid for the U.S. Postal Service in a move that also would cancel a series of cost-cutting measures at the agency amid fears that they could hamper the delivery of mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential and congressional elections.

There has been speculation that the House bill could become a vehicle for approving a larger coronavirus bill if there was a bipartisan deal.

Currently, Congress is on a summer break until after the Sept. 7 Labor Day holiday.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan in Washington and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pArgentina steps toward next debt tango, with the IMF
RE
05:47pU.S. targets Chinese individuals, companies amid South China Sea dispute
RE
05:47pROGER MARSHALL : Marshall Works to Boost Ethanol Exports
PU
05:42pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Executive Board Completes Fourth Review Under the Policy Coordination Instrument for the Republic of Serbia HTML File
PU
05:37pU.S. House panel narrows Deutsche Bank subpoena for Trump records
RE
05:37pU.S. House panel narrows Deutsche Bank subpoena for Trump records
RE
05:26pU.S. REPUBLICANS TO PROPOSE SMALLER CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS BILL : Cnbc
RE
05:17pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal Reserve Board announces approval of the application by First Illinois Bancorp, Inc.
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
2BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Limited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
5HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : HENKEL VORZUEGE : Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group