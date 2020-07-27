Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Republicans to unveil coronavirus aid proposal as time runs out on jobless benefits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 06:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: House Small Business Committee in Washington, DC

U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday are expected to unveil a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package hammered out with the White House, a starting point for negotiations with Democrats as unemployment benefits that have kept millions Americans afloat are set to expire.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Sunday that the plan just needed a few clarifications before Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could unveil it on Monday afternoon.

Meadows and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said their agreement in principle with Senate Republicans would include an extension of supplemental unemployment benefits that aims to replace 70% of laid off workers' lost wages.

On Friday, an extra $600 per week in supplemental unemployment benefits is due to expire, severing a financial lifeline for laid-off workers and a key support for consumer spending.

But the extra funds - in some cases exceeding a workers' former wages - was a sticking point for many Republicans, helping to delay agreement during a week of wrangling over the party's negotiating position.

Some Republicans had complained about the high price tag; the federal government has already spent $3.7 trillion to cushion the economic blow from pandemic-forced shutdowns.

Mnuchin and Meadows earlier on Sunday floated the idea of a piecemeal approach to coronavirus aid, first addressing unemployment and demands by businesses and schools to be shielded from coronavirus-related lawsuits, while tackling other issues later.

"We are going to be prepared, on Monday, to provide unemployment insurance extension that would be 70% of wages," Meadows said on ABC's "This Week" program on Sunday.

DEMOCRATS' DEMANDS

Democrats decried the Republican delay as U.S. coronavirus cases passed the 4 million mark, a milestone for a pandemic that has killed more than 146,000 people in the United States and thrown tens of millions out of work.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that if necessary, the House would stay in session until a deal is passed and added that Democrats would not accept a measure urged by Republicans to include liability protections for employers.

"What we will not support is what they're saying to essential workers: 'You have to go to work because you're essential, we place no responsibility on your employer to make that workplace safe and if you get sick you have no recourse because we've given your employer protection,'" she said.

Pelosi has said that House Democrats would pursue the $3 trillion coronavirus aid bill that they passed in May, which would extend the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits through the end of 2020.

The Republican plan will include another round of direct payments of $1,200 for individuals, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNN. He said it also would extend a federal moratorium on housing evictions contained in previous relief legislation.

Senate aides said the Republican plan also have more help for small businesses, $105 billion for schools, $16 billion for coronavirus testing, and legal protections for business that are reopening.

By Susan Cornwell and David Lawder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43aDeutsche Bank to end global business activities in coal mining by 2025
RE
06:42aFutures firm with focus on Fed, earnings rush
RE
06:35aSAP to spin off Qualtrics, partly unwinding $8 billion buy
RE
06:34aWHO says COVID-19 by far its worst global health emergency
RE
06:28aU.S. soybeans edge up, China trade tensions limit gains
RE
06:27aFrance's Unemployment Rate Rose Sharply in 2Q as Virus Took Hold
DJ
06:24aHuawei cuts India revenue target by up to 50%, laying off staff - ET
RE
06:16aPipeline rupture halts gas flows from Bulgaria to Greece
RE
06:16aSafe-haven German Bunds lifted by U.S.-China tensions
RE
06:13aU.S. Republicans to unveil coronavirus aid proposal as time runs out on jobless benefits
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP : to spin off Qualtrics, partly unwinding $8 billion buy
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca bets up to $6 billion on new Daiichi cancer drug
3MAGNIT : PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Announces Dividend Payment Update
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Pandemic turns Europe's retail sector on its head as shoppers stay close to home
5NEL ASA : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant to develop a novel electrolyser stack to enable lower cost hydrogen gen..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group