U.S. Restores Trade Benefit to Ukraine

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration restored a small trade benefit to Ukraine late Friday, two years after the benefits were revoked on grounds that the country wasn't protecting U.S. intellectual property rights.

The U.S. said it was partially restoring Ukraine's access to a program called the Generalized System of Preferences, which was created in the 1970s to aid over 100 different poor countries by granting them duty-free treatment on a selection of thousands of goods, from vehicle parts to jewelry.

The Ukraine move was part of a series of decisions about GSP. The U.S. said it would revoke benefits for Thailand, and was putting benefits for South Africa and Azerbaijan under review.

The program, which pertains to a very small share of U.S.-Ukraine trade, was the subject of a Washington Post story this week, which alleged the benefits hadn't been restored as part of a White House campaign to pressure Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal wasn't able to confirm that report.

Ukraine had some of its benefits under the program partially revoked in 2017, following a review process that began in 2012 under the Obama administration.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Friday that $12 million of Ukrainian trade would be restored to its duty-free status, after a law was recently passed in Ukraine that aims to better protect intellectual property.

"Despite shortcomings with this legislation, it provides a framework to address concerns covered by the GSP review," the USTR said.

In terms of trade affected, the decision about Thailand was far more consequential. The USTR estimated the loss of Thailand's benefits under the program would remove $1.3 billion of imports from Thailand from duty-free treatment. That means the trade benefits taken away from Thailand are more than 100 times the size of trade benefits restored to Ukraine.

The major participants in the GSP trade program are emerging market nations in Asia, Africa and Latin America, but a few low-income countries in the former communist bloc participate.

Ukraine has never developed a large trading relationship with the U.S. It was the 67th-largest U.S. trading partner in 2018.

While many countries bring in billions of dollars of GSP goods, the USTR said Ukraine's loss of privileges had only affected about $36 million in trade per year, or roughly 1% of U.S.-Ukraine trade.

Ukraine's suspension was viewed by U.S. industries as a minor, but perhaps useful, tool to push Ukraine to improve intellectual-property protections. The country has said it is working to strengthen such protections.

Ukraine has been removed from GSP once previously over bootlegged American movies and music. It was thrown out of GSP in 2001, for doing too little to stop Ukrainian production of knockoff CDs and DVDs that were distributed throughout Europe. The country rejoined GSP in 2006.

The long-running dispute has drawn relatively little scrutiny until questions about the Trump administration's discussions with Ukraine became the focus of an impeachment inquiry.

At a 2017 public hearing on Ukraine's GSP status, only one American -- a U.S. intellectual property attorney -- appeared to discuss the issue. Two representatives of Ukraine's government also attended. A spokesman for Ukraine's embassy and one of the Ukrainian officials who had attended that hearing didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. lawyer who had attended the hearing was Eric Schwartz, who represents the International Intellectual Property Alliance. His organization filed the initial petition against Ukraine in 2011 that led to the partial GSP suspension.

Mr. Schwartz said in an interview earlier Friday that he had received a query from the USTR's professional staff over the summer about two recent legal changes in Ukraine. The country had recently passed a law criminalizing bringing camcorders into movie theaters and had passed a law to improve royalty collections in its music industry.

Mr. Schwartz said that he told the USTR officials that his organization "would be supportive of the U.S. government's decision, whichever way it went."

"If the USTR felt that keeping the trade sanctions on would get or keep the Ukraine government engaged and give us better results and improved copyright enforcement, we supported that," he said. "If they felt restoring the benefits would do so, we were fine with that as well."

