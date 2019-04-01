U.S. Retail Sales Fell 0.2% in February -- 2nd Update

By Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON -- Spending at U.S. retailers declined in February, signaling some hesitation among consumers as the first quarter progressed.

Retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, declined a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in February from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said Monday.

That was well below the 0.2% increase economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected. Still, retail sales for January were revised higher, to a 0.7% increase from an earlier reading of a 0.2% gain.

Based on the "nice rebound for January, it looks like nothing super bad is happening on the consumer side," said Rob Martin, an economist at UBS Group AG. February's weakness largely reflects the timing of tax refunds and should prove temporary, he said.

Retail sales have been mixed in recent months, dropping a worrying 1.6% in December, at the height of the holiday shopping season. They were flat in November.

Monday's release was delayed due to the partial government shutdown which ended in late January, although the Commerce Department said response rates were at or above normal levels. Still, some economists questioned whether the shutdown, weather and a slow start to the tax refund season could have muddied the waters for February retail sales.

"It's hard to tell at this point if consumers are being fickle or if it's the numbers being fickle," said Robert Frick, an economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, adding "it may be taking longer for consumers to put the partial government shutdown and the stock market drop and other factors into the rearview mirror."

Data on retail sales can be volatile from month to month. Monday's report didn't track spending on most services, such as health care and housing. The figures weren't adjusted for inflation.

In February, consumers spent more on vehicles but reined in their spending in several other major categories. Sales of furniture, electronics, building materials, groceries and clothing all declined on the month.

February department store sales slipped 0.5% on the month and were down 4% from February 2018. Sales at nonstore retailers, a category that includes internet merchants such as Amazon.com, were up 0.9% from January and up 10% compared with a year earlier.

Monday's report showed car and truck sales rose 0.7% in February. Gas station sales advanced 1%. Restaurant sales inched up 0.1% from January. In total, February retail sales increased 2.2% from a year earlier.

Consumer-sentiment readings have been mixed in recent months but broadly remain at a high level, underpinned by low unemployment and rising household incomes.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Chief Executive Robert Gamgort in early March said "all the evidence that we have is that the consumer is really strong...we're bullish on the U.S. consumer."

Still, some corporate executives see tailwinds slowing.

"I don't think the tenor is quite as bullish as it was a year ago for consumer sentiment as we see it. Not terrible but not quite as good as it was," Liberty Media Corp. CEO Greg Maffei said at a conference March 11.

"The perception that the tax cut was going to be beneficial, the stock market was rising, some of those things have abated," he added.

Weaker than expected sales growth in February, coupled with January's 0.7% rise suggest consumer spending began the year on a somewhat shaky footing, which will feed into the broader pace of economic growth in the first quarter.

Separately, the Commerce Department reported Monday that business inventories rose 0.8% in January from the prior month, as retailers stocked their shelves at a strong pace. While that could boost gross domestic product in the first quarter, it may prove a drag further down the line. If inventories grow faster than sales, as happened in January, it could be a sign that firms will slow production in the future to bring stockpiles in line with demand.

The economy expanded at a 2.2% annual pace in the fourth quarter, and forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers on Monday projected a 1.7% pace for the first quarter.

--Eric Morath contributed to this article.

