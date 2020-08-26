Log in
U.S. SEC adopts rule allowing more investors access to private companies

08/26/2020 | 09:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday voted to adopt changes to its decades-old definition of a professional investor in order to allow more everyday Americans to buy shares in private companies.

The agency said it hopes the changes to its "accredited investor" definition will boost retail investors' access to the swelling pool of companies that are staying private for longer. But the change has sparked worries among some investor advocates and agency officials who say even seasoned investors struggle to spot problems with private companies.

Specifically, the agency has effectively broadened the definition of an accredited investor by adding a test of the investor's sophistication "based on professional knowledge, experience, or certifications." Previously, the definition was based largely on an investor's income and wealth.

The SEC did not say how many extra investors would be captured by the new test, but said it was aimed at individuals - such as hedge fund employees or brokers - who would not have previously qualified but are "knowledgeable" about private offerings.

The changes also will capture family offices with at least $5 million in assets under management and also makes it easier for foreign nationals and residents of Native American reservations to qualify as accredited investors.

Wednesday's rule faced criticism from the agency's Democratic commissioners, who voted against the rule-change because it could leave investors vulnerable.

"There is a great deal we simply do not know about how the private market functions," Commissioners Allison Lee and Caroline Crenshaw added in a joint statement.

Barbara Roper, director of investor protection at the Washington-based Consumer Federation of America, said the definition has already been too liberal, allowing private issuers "to peddle" products to individuals who do not have the "financial sophistication to value those securities."

By Katanga Johnson

