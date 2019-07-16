Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. SEC chief says he has not discussed Libra with Facebook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 02:53pm EDT
Jay Clayton, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, speaks during an interview with CNBC at the Sandler O'Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top U.S. financial market regulator said on Tuesday he has not discussed with Facebook its Libra currency proposal, nearly a month after the social media giant announced the project.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton told Reuters that he has not personally discussed the ambitious project with Facebook since it was announced on June 18 but "was interested" in hearing from the company.

The slow outreach to Clayton from Facebook underscored challenges the company has had with its Libra rollout in Washington.

Clayton could play a key role in potentially regulating Libra and has taken a critical stance of cryptocurrencies in his time at the SEC. He has warned that issuing such currencies often amounts to a securities offering and must comply with key regulations. On Tuesday, Clayton said he wanted to learn more about Facebook's thinking on the matter.

"I am keenly interested in their securities law analysis," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Washington.

Facebook is facing criticism across Washington over Libra, including complaints that it has not sufficiently explained its efforts.

Facebook has reportedly met with other officials at the SEC, as the regulator mulls whether the digital currency should fall under their oversight.

A number of top regulatory officials, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, have expressed concerns about the risks a broadly-adopted digital currency like Libra could pose. David Marcus, Facebook's lead official on the effort, was grilled by lawmakers Tuesday over data privacy and other security concerns.

A spokesman for Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Pete Schroeder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Katanga Johnson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -0.17% 203.58 Delayed Quote.55.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pLagarde resigns as IMF chief, starting race for her successor
RE
02:53pU.S. SEC chief says he has not discussed Libra with Facebook
RE
02:50pWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Stukel Signed By Bakersfield
PU
02:45pCapacity Announces Appointments of Josh Krueger as COO and Nick Curattalo as Head of Partnerships
SE
02:43pBoE's Cunliffe says he has not picked up sense of contracting UK economy
RE
02:35pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $2 Million to Help Build a Tribally-Owned Manufacturing and Warehouse Facility in Michigan
PU
02:30pJOHN CORNYN : Cornyn Carbon Capture Bill Passes Committee
PU
02:30pEKITI STATE GOVERNMENT : Trains Trainers From 16 LGAs On Eggs And Livestock Production
PU
02:25pPEMEX PETRÓLEOS MEXICANOS : and its Subsidiary Companies presents its Business Plan 2019-2023
PU
02:24pChristine Lagarde Resigns as IMF's Chief
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J warns of hit from generic drugs in third quarter, shares fall
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : drops cheapest Model X, S variants, cuts prices to simplify lineup
3BAYER AG : BAYER : shares up 1.8% trade after U.S. Roundup rule
4A.G. BARR PLC : A G BARR : Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr says profits to fall 20%
5TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL : Norway's Telenor CEO sees decision on 5G supplier in fourth quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About