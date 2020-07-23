Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. SEC chief 'worries' about retail investors trying to get rich quick

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 09:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton, testifies before a House Committee on Financial Services hearing in Washington

The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday said he is worried about the risks to retail investors who are increasingly making short-term bets via low-cost trading platforms rather than sticking to long-term investments.

"We're seeing significant inflows from retail investors who conduct more trading than investing," Jay Clayton said in a Thursday interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The rise of new, low-cost, easy-to-use trading apps combined with ultra-low interest rates has unleashed a flood of retail money into stocks from investors looking to cash in on the market rally. That money has often flowed into highly risky trades, including stocks that have filed for bankruptcy.

Robinhood Markets Inc came under https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-robinhood-options/robinhood-details-possible-changes-to-options-offering-after-suicide-by-customer-idUKKBN23Q38Q criticism in June when a 20-year-old customer took his own life after believing he incurred a large loss using the free trading app. The firm has since expanded its educational content for options trading.

"I encourage people to educate themselves, but short-term trading is more risky than long-term investing and I do worry about this risk investors take," Clayton told CNBC.

He also defended a recent agency proposal to significantly raise the reporting threshold for large institutional investment managers after critics said it would reduce market transparency.

Last month, the SEC proposed adjusting Form 13F, a quarterly report hedge funds submit about their investment activities and holdings. The measure would capture activity of hedge funds that hold $3.5 billion in assets, up from the current $100 million threshold drawn up four decades ago.

"The purpose of the form is for regulators to manage large positions in the marketplace and the current threshold is clearly not the right number," said Clayton.

By Katanga Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06aEuro zone consumer confidence falls to -15.0 in July
RE
10:06aEUROPA KOMMISSIONEN REPRÆSENTATION I DANMA : Ledende næstformand Valdis Dombrovskis' udtalelse til pressen om 1,2 mia. EUR i makrofinansiel bistand til Ukraine
PU
10:03aUNITED STATES : CB Leading Index worse than estimates at 2.0%
10:03aEUROZONE : Consumer Confidence worse than estimates at -15
10:02aEuro zone July consumer confidence worse than expected
RE
09:59aU.S. SEC chief 'worries' about retail investors trying to get rich quick
RE
09:58aMNUCHIN : Payroll Tax Cut Won't Be in Senate Republican Coronavirus Relief Bill -- Update
DJ
09:57aU.K. Gilt Yields Scrape Rock Bottom on Economic Pessimism
DJ
09:47aTwitter shares rise on record yearly growth in daily users
RE
09:46aC$ softer as a rise in U.S. jobless claims lifts bruised U.S. dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
2LG CHEM, LTD. : 'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : 2Q Net Loss Widened as Demand Fell During Pandemic
4GOLD : Gold hits nine-year high on U.S.-China tensions
5BAYER AG : U.S. court allows sales of Corteva weed killer, adding to edge over Bayer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group