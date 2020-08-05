U.S. SEC co-director of enforcement to leave agency -statement

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A co-director of enforcement
at the Securities and Exchange Commission, Steven Peikin, will
leave the agency Aug. 14, the top U.S. financial markets
regulator said on Wednesday.
Peikin is leaving the SEC after more than three years in the
role. Co-director Stephanie Avakian will remain in charge of the
agency's enforcement operations, the SEC said in a statement.
The SEC did not say what Peikin would be doing next. Peikin
declined to comment beyond his official statement provided by
the SEC.
SEC Chairman Jay Clayton praised the work of the two
co-directors.
"Their investor-first efforts have resulted in thousands of
actions that have righted wrongs and, more importantly, both
returned illicit gains to harmed investors and eliminated
improper fees, providing lasting savings for years to come,"
Clayton said in the statement.
According to the agency, the SEC's enforcement division
obtained over $13.5 billion in disgorgement and penalties during
Peikin's tenure and returned more than $3 billion to harmed
investors.
Prior to joining the SEC, Peikin was a managing partner at
Sullivan & Cromwell, and previously served as an assistant U.S.
attorney in the Southern District of New York.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice and Pete Schroeder; Editing by
Franklin Paul and Leslie Adler)