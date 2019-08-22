Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. SEC fines Deutsche Bank $16 million to settle foreign corruption charges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 09:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Deutsche Bank office in London

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay more than $16 million (13 million pounds) to settle charges that it violated U.S. corruption laws by hiring relatives of foreign government officials in order to win or retain business, the U.S. markets regulator said on Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleged that Germany's largest lender had hired poorly qualified relatives of foreign officials in Asia and Russia at their request, in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Under the settlement, Deutsche Bank did not admit or deny the findings, the SEC said.

“Deutsche Bank provided substantial cooperation to the SEC in its inquiry and has implemented numerous remedial measures to improve the bank’s hiring practices,” a Deutsche Bank spokesman said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

The SEC said Deutsche Bank has taken extensive remedial measures to fix its hiring compliance and internal accounting controls.

According to the SEC, between at least 2006 and 2014, Deutsche Bank employed poorly or unqualified relatives of executives working at state-owned enterprises, with the "primary goal" of generating business for the company, such as initial public offerings.

The SEC also found that Deutsche Bank employees created false books and records that concealed corrupt hiring practices and failed to accurately document and record certain related expenses, violating books and records and internal accounting controls rules.

The $16 million settlement amount includes disgorgement of $10.8 million, interest of $2.4 million and a $3 million civil penalty, the SEC said.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Michelle Price

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:04pJapan's July factory output likely staged modest rebound - Reuters poll
RE
11:03pSAVING OUR ECONOMY : Productivity holds the key
PU
10:51pOil prices eke out small gains ahead of Fed Chair speech
RE
10:50pJapan says ending intelligence pact shows South Korea fails to appreciate North Korean threat
RE
10:49pJapan PM reiterates that Tokyo wants South Korea to keep its promises, rebuild trust
RE
10:23pCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Monetary Policy Review - No. 5 of 2019
PU
10:08pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : selects Census Privacy Impact Assessment provider (Media Release)
PU
10:04pJapan, U.S. negotiators fail to reach agreement on trade, to extend talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. FAA says it will invite global Boeing 737 MAX pilots to simulator tests
2HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RES..
3Hasbro takes home Peppa Pig, PJ Masks in $4 billion eOne deal
4Budget spat puts Boeing contract for AWACS upgrades at risk - sources
5OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE : reports strong FY19 results despite weak market - ORE ASX Announcement_2019 Full..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group