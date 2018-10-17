Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. SEC mulls consultation on easing quarterly reporting rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 07:08pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a notice that it will consider seeking public comment on ways to ease the quarterly reporting burden on publicly-listed companies.

The notice, published late on Tuesday, comes two months after President Donald Trump asked the regulator to consider stepping back quarterly disclosures, saying on Twitter he had heard from business leaders it would "allow greater flexibility & save money."

The SEC said in a public notice that the Division of Corporation Finance was considering "recommending that the commission seek public comment on ways to ease companies' compliance burdens while maintaining appropriate levels of disclosure and investor protection."

However, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, a Trump appointee, last week told an audience in Washington that the regulator was in no rush to change quarterly reporting requirements for large publicly-traded companies.

"I don’t think quarterly reporting is going to change for our top names anytime soon," said Clayton. But he said the SEC could study the disclosure requirements for smaller firms.

A move to semiannual reporting would mark a significant shift from decades of quarterly reporting by American companies, and put the United States in line with European Union and United Kingdom rules.

Less frequent reporting could result in lower costs for companies and remove short-term demands and expectations, according to some analysts. But others insist the quarterly system provides critical information to investors and reduces volatility in markets.

The notice does not commit the SEC to a policy change and any move to reduce disclosure would likely be hotly debated and may take months, if not years, to come to fruition.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Pete Schroeder; Editing by Michelle Price and G Crosse)

By Katanga Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:16pFed Minutes Point Towards Continued, Gradual Interest Rate Increases
DJ
08:11pEVERY FED POLICYMAKER WAS ON BOARD FOR SEPTEMBER RATE HIKE : minutes
RE
08:10pUK PM May to brief 150 CEOs on Brexit negotiations on Friday - FT
RE
07:59pCURRENCIES : Sterling Slides After Weak U.K. Inflation Data; Dollar Traders Await Fed Minutes
DJ
07:53pCNSX MARKETS : 2018-1023 - Fundamental Change - Genius Properties Ltd./Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc.
PU
07:48pEESC EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMITTEE : calls for greater involvement of civil society in EU external action
PU
07:48pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE NUTRITION & : Chairman Roberts’ Statement on Pending U.S. Trade Negotiations
PU
07:40pFall in healthcare shares pulls main index down
RE
07:38pExpress Scripts covers Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs, excludes Teva
RE
07:38pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF ITALIAN REPUBLI : Meeting between Minister Moavero and European Parliament President, Antonio Tajani
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
3AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
4FRESENIUS : Fresenius Medical Care Shares Tank After Profit Warning
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.