U.S. Sanctions Iran's Central Bank as Terror-Financier After Saudi Attack

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. blacklisted the central bank of Iran and two other major state financial institutions, President Trump said Friday, severing some of Iran's last remaining ties to world markets in a move meant to punish Tehran for attacks on critical oil supplies in Saudi Arabia last week.

The sanctions issued under new counterterrorism powers represent the Trump administration's plan to largely avoid a military response to the attacks. They also are meant to bolster administration efforts to persuade the United Nations and European allies to join its sanctions campaign.

"It's going to hell," Mr. Trump, referring to Iran's economy, said at the White House in announcing the action he had signaled earlier this week. "All they have to do is stop with the terror."

"Attacking other nations and disrupting the global economy has a price," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said later in a statement. "The regime in Tehran must be held accountable through diplomatic isolation and economic pressure."

Iran's central bank had already been sanctioned by the administration, but Friday's designation marks the first time a monetary authority has ever been blacklisted by the U.S. for ties to terror and is expected to further isolate the country both financially and politically.

The action is expected to squeeze Iran's collapsing economy, economic warfare the administration says is meant to force Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's government into abandoning its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs and curb its interventions in regional conflicts.

Iran's leadership has rejected accusations Tehran's behind the attacks. It didn't immediately respond to Friday's sanctions announcement.

The sanctions also hit the National Development Fund of Iran and Etemad Tejarate Pars Co., an Iranian firm controlled by the government.

The National Development Fund is estimated to be valued at $80 billion to $100 billion, with significant sums held in overseas accounts around the world, analysts say. The sanctions will force foreign institutions to freeze those accounts and deny Iran access to their funds or risk facing U.S. sanctions themselves.

That money -- as well as any central bank accounts outside Iran -- is critical for Iran's financing of the last vestiges of international trade keeping its economy on life support.

Iran's central bank and the National Development Fund have been used by the regime to finance its proxies fighting in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen rather than safeguarding the welfare of the Iranian people, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

"Treasury's action targets a crucial funding mechanism that the Iranian regime uses to support its terrorist network, including the Quds Force, Hezbollah, and other militants that spread terror and destabilize the region," said Mr. Mnuchin, whose department is responsible for executing the administration's economy-wide "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.

Iran's Quds Force, an elite military unit within Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is responsible for financing, arming and directing Tehran's proxies in regional conflicts, including Hezbollah.

Iran's mission to the United Nations didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although the U.S. has provided special exceptions for humanitarian supplies, some fear the latest action could hit those imports. The sanctions "will likely eviscerate humanitarian trade with Iran," said Ryan Costello, policy director of the National Iranian American Council.

The threat of losing access to U.S. markets has forced companies around the world to pull out of Iran and cut off financial ties, including by slashing exports of Iran's crucial oil revenues and cutting Iran's access to global banking infrastructure.

Some countries opposed to Washington's decision to pull out of a 2015 international nuclear accord with Iran and reimpose sanctions, including U.S. allies, have maintained financial ties.

A terror-blacklisting, however, often makes targets international pariahs and support of such entities politically more unpalatable.

Technically, the sanctions freeze any assets the targets have in U.S. territory and prohibit any transactions by U.S.-based people, banks or companies. But more importantly, anyone found doing business with them also risks facing sanctions that could cut off their access to the U.S., the world's most important financial market and biggest engine of the global economy.

Treasury said Iran's central bank was involved in transferring hundreds of millions of dollars from the development fund to Iran's Atomic Energy Organization and the Ministry of Defense Armed Forces Logistics, which is responsible for manufacturing ballistic missiles. The government planned to use Etemad Tejarate Pars Co. for military purchases, including from Russia, it said.

The Khamenei government has been tapping the National Development Fund, in collaboration with the central bank, to finance Quds Force operations over the last several years, Treasury officials said. As oil revenues plummeted in the wake of the sanctions, reliance on that sovereign-wealth fund has grown, with Tehran pulling out $4.8 billion in January to fund the Revolutionary Guard and the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, its media arm that Iran experts say is a key tool for spreading the regime's propaganda.

By hitting the three institutions under terror powers, the associated stigma will deter future financing even if a new administration decides to reverse the Trump Iran policy and re-engage with Tehran, said Mark Dubowitz, chief executive of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a think tank that advocates for tougher sanctions against Iran.

As Tehran tries to access its newly sanctioned international accounts, it will expose any other hidden overseas accounts the intelligence community didn't already know about, Mr. Dubowitz said.

Iran experts say the Trump administration's sanctions campaign could fuel a political uprising that overturns the current regime and repositions Tehran into a government more amenable to Washington's demands.

But others say the regime's grip -- secured by killing and torturing dissidents, and undermining previous sources of political power that have historically been able to challenge the government -- is too secure.

