U.S. Says Russia Hiding North Korea Sanctions Violations -- 2nd Update

UNITED NATIONS -- The U.S. and Russia reached an impasse during a United Nations Security Council debate Monday on North Korea, threatening to upset a tenuous consensus on international efforts to pressure Pyongyang with economic sanctions days before world leaders gather for an annual meeting in New York.

The impasse also comes as U.S.-North Korean talks have stalled, increasing pressure on the Trump administration to redouble international sanctions efforts to persuade Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons, in keeping with a June summit statement in Singapore.

The U.S. and Russia at the Security Council exchanged accusations that the other was to blame for impeding the goal of convincing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons and long-range missile programs.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Russia had "cheated" and "lied" to help North Korea evade international economic sanctions and had pressured the U.N. to cover Moscow's tracks by blocking the release of a U.N. investigative report detailing Russia's actions.

Russia said the U.S. had worked to influence and politicize the report's findings to blame Russia, and wasn't offering Pyongyang enough sanctions relief as an incentive for disarmament.

North Korea will be one of the main topics before world leaders during the annual U.N. General Assembly gathering next week. President Trump is scheduled to chair a Security Council meeting on Sept. 26 on the topic of nonproliferation, and U.S. officials said he is expected to address a range of topics including the state of talks with North Korea and Washington's standoff with Iran.

At Monday's Security Council meeting, Ms. Haley focused her comments on Russia. The still-confidential U.N. report also cites China for helping North Korea circumvent sanctions, according to a copy of the document reviewed over the weekend by The Wall Street Journal, but Ms.Haley didn't mention China.

A Council diplomat said that China hadn't tried to block the release of the report or to seek changes, as Russia had sought to do. Some diplomats said by omitting China from her comments, Ms. Haley attempted to portray a united Council against Russia's actions.

"Russia is actively working to undermine the enforcement of Security Council sanctions," she said at Monday's session, an emergency meeting called by the U.S. She added that Russia was "impeding our ability to achieve denuclearization in North Korea."

Ms. Haley called on Council members to stand with the U.S. in demanding that the U.N. Panel of Experts submit their report in its original format, without modifications sought by Russia.

While U.S. allies in their comments Monday called for the report to be released in its original format, none specifically mentioned Russia or openly condemned Moscow in their remarks.

Russia said it had followed protocol by informing the Panel of Experts of its concerns and asking that its position be reflected in the report. The panel is a group authorized by the Security Council to research and report on the status and effectiveness of its North Korea sanctions.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the U.S. was using the forum to target Russia instead of North Korea.

"The work of Panel of Experts became increasingly politicized and they became hostages to Washington's objectives," he said.

Russia made a similar complaint when U.N. investigators accused Syria's regime of deploying chemical weapons against civilians.

Ms. Haley responded at the meeting: "Deny, distract and lie." She said that North Korea had imported four times its permitted annual quota of crude oil just in the first half of this year because of Russia's help.

U.N. investigators, citing U.S. intelligence, found a "massive increase" in fuel shipments to North Korea involving Russian and Chinese ships, as well as numerous examples of coal shipments to China from North Korea, The Wall Street Journal, which reviewed the original report, said this weekend.

The U.N. report also called out Chinese companies for buying tens of millions of dollars of North Korean iron, steel, textile and other products.

Some Chinese firms have maintained joint ventures with North Korean partners, despite a U.N. ban last year, the report says. Chinese tourism to North Korea is rebounding.

China's ambassador, Ma Zhaoxu, didn't engage in the U.S.-Russia spat. Instead, he talked about the importance of dialogue and diplomacy over conflict and confrontation with North Korea, which he said would be a "dead end" and bring "nothing but disastrous consequences."

U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo said that despite the positive developments in talks, "there continue to be signs the DPRK (North Korea) is maintaining and developing its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs."

The Security Council meeting adjourned without a conclusion regarding the fate of the report. The majority of Council members said they had hoped the report would be released to all U.N. member states ahead of the General Assembly gathering next week.

The question of the Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons also looms large over the meeting, diplomats said.

"People will be looking at the Council even more than usual to see our leaders take their responsibilities and deliver unity and progress so this critical issue of WMD and nuclear proliferation can be properly addressed," said U.K. Ambassador Karen Pierce.

