U.S. Secretary of Labor Scalia Highlights Workforce Development and the President's Trade Agreements in Central Florida

WASHINGTON, DC - Today, U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia traveled to Orlando and Tampa, Florida. In Orlando, he participated in a roundtable discussion with government and business leaders at Enterprise Florida, Inc., and gave remarks at the International Franchise Association's 60th Annual Convention. In Tampa, Secretary Scalia held a second roundtable discussion with business leaders and educators and spoke with employers and workers at Port Tampa Bay before taking a tour of the port. Throughout his visits, Secretary Scalia highlighted the Administration's efforts to provide the nation's workers with the skills needed to succeed in today's advanced economy. He also emphasized the President's efforts to create more American jobs through historic trade agreements like the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

'Business leaders in Central Florida said what I've been hearing across the United States,' said Secretary Scalia. 'Under President Trump's economic leadership, businesses are expanding, millions of jobs are being created, and Americans are more confident about their economic future. Through deregulatory efforts, trade agreements like USMCA, and workforce development, this Administration is creating an environment for all Americans to benefit from this booming economy.'

