Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Seeks to Heighten Scrutiny of Foreign Investment in Technology, Infrastructure, Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

By Katy Stech Ferek

WASHINGTON -- Foreign investors who want to put their money into U.S. businesses that rely on sensitive technology, infrastructure and data could face greater national-security scrutiny over those deals under proposed rules released Tuesday by the Trump administration.

Treasury Department officials provided a first glimpse of how they would implement Congress's order last year to expand the scope of national-security reviews of foreign investment deals, including those involving satellites, oil refineries, financial-market systems and drinking water utilities.

The proposed regulations explain some of the mechanics of a 2018 law passed by lawmakers concerned that Chinese acquisition of U.S. companies poses risks to national security. Under the rule, failing to disclose investments in some cases could trigger fines.

The law, passed in August 2018, strengthens the investment scope of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a Treasury-led panel of government agencies that review foreign investments for national security.

"The Trump administration and Congress worked together in a bipartisan manner" senior Treasury administrator said, "recognizing that some vulnerabilities could be exploited through transactions that fell outside of CFIUS's traditional control and jurisdiction."

Tuesday's proposed rules explained what kind of sensitive data collected by U.S. businesses could trigger a national-security review if a foreign investor becomes involved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ISRAEL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.36% 74730 Delayed Quote.-24.43%
LONDON BRENT OIL -6.24% 63.65 Delayed Quote.11.63%
OIL REFINERIES LTD 2.04% 174.9 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
WTI -5.23% 58.45 Delayed Quote.21.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:45pFrance's Macron bets on private-sector funding to fuel startup push
RE
04:44pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Logs Modest Gain Amid Turbulent Oil Prices And Ahead Of Fed Decision
DJ
04:37pFedEx sees 2020 profit below Street estimates on weakening economy
RE
04:32pWall Street rises as oil fears recede, market awaits Fed
RE
04:32pU.S. believes attack on Saudi Arabia came from southwest Iran
RE
04:30pIndustrials Flat Ahead of Fed -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:27pMaterials up Ahead of Fed Policy Statement -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:25pEnergy Down as Saudi Brings Production Back Faster Than Anticipated -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:22pBig banks score win as U.S. regulator proposes easing post-crisis derivatives rules
RE
04:22pU.S. believes attack on Saudi Arabia came from southwest Iran
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2APPLE : Apple says $14 billion EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
5EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC : EAGLE EYE : Final Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group