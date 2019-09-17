U.S. Seeks to Heighten Scrutiny of Foreign Investment in Technology, Infrastructure, Data

By Katy Stech Ferek

WASHINGTON -- Foreign investors who want to put their money into U.S. businesses that rely on sensitive technology, infrastructure and data could face greater national-security scrutiny over those deals under proposed rules released Tuesday by the Trump administration.

Treasury Department officials provided a first glimpse of how they would implement Congress's order last year to expand the scope of national-security reviews of foreign investment deals, including those involving satellites, oil refineries, financial-market systems and drinking water utilities.

The proposed regulations explain some of the mechanics of a 2018 law passed by lawmakers concerned that Chinese acquisition of U.S. companies poses risks to national security. Under the rule, failing to disclose investments in some cases could trigger fines.

The law, passed in August 2018, strengthens the investment scope of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a Treasury-led panel of government agencies that review foreign investments for national security.

"The Trump administration and Congress worked together in a bipartisan manner" senior Treasury administrator said, "recognizing that some vulnerabilities could be exploited through transactions that fell outside of CFIUS's traditional control and jurisdiction."

Tuesday's proposed rules explained what kind of sensitive data collected by U.S. businesses could trigger a national-security review if a foreign investor becomes involved.