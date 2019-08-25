Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Senate Committee on Agriculture Nutrition & : Chairman Roberts Applauds U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement in Principle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2019 | 01:06pm EDT
08.25.19

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today released the following statement after President Donald Trump announced a trade agreement in principle between the United States and Japan.

'I applaud President Trump's persistence in pursuing a trade agreement in principle with Japan, especially for the U.S. agriculture sector,' said Chairman Roberts. 'U.S. farmers and ranchers currently face a disadvantage in Japan relative to other countries in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and this agreement will allow our producers to remain competitive as reliable suppliers. I'm optimistic this deal will benefit both the U.S. and Japan, and it will further strengthen this important relationship. I look forward to learning the details of this agreement, and I will continue to engage with the Administration as they finalize the content and language of the deal.'

Japan is the third global market for U.S. agricultural exports with nearly $13 billion in exports in 2018. In May, an agreement was made between the U.S. and Japan to eliminate restrictions on U.S. beef exports.

In June, Chairman Roberts held a hearing to gain insight from the Trump Administration on its trade efforts. Roberts urged officials to strengthen current trade agreements and aggressively seek new agreements with countries like Japan. Click here to read and watch Roberts' opening statement, as well as the full hearing.

-30-

Press Contact

Meghan Cline

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 17:05:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:06pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE NUTRITION & : Chairman Roberts Applauds U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement in Principle
PU
01:01pWhite House Says Trump Regrets Not Raising Tariffs Higher -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:57pWhite House Says Trump Regrets Not Raising Tariffs Higher -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:53pEXCLUSIVE : Iran says it will not negotiate missile work, wants to export more oil
RE
12:41pTrump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
RE
12:13pARGENTINA TREASURY MINISTER DEFENDS USE OF CENTRAL BANK RESERVES : local media
RE
11:57aTrump regrets not raising tariffs on China higher, White House says
RE
11:56aNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : U.s. pork producers celebrate trade agreement with japan
PU
11:18aIn calls and emails, Argentine executives seek jobs abroad to escape crisis
RE
11:14aKudlow does not expect China to retaliate against latest U.S. tariffs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : scouting sites for possible factory in Germany's NRW - Rheinische Post
2Trump dangles 'very big' trade deal in front of Brexit Britain
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank and UBS Explored European Banking Alliance
4ORACLE CORPORATION : THE NEW PAY GAP: What Firms Report Paying CEOs Versus What They Take Home
5UK'S JOHNSON TELLS TRUMP: Lower your trade barriers to seal UK deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group