U S Senate Committee on Agriculture Nutrition & : Chairman Roberts Applauds U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement in Principle

08.25.19

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today released the following statement after President Donald Trump announced a trade agreement in principle between the United States and Japan.

'I applaud President Trump's persistence in pursuing a trade agreement in principle with Japan, especially for the U.S. agriculture sector,' said Chairman Roberts. 'U.S. farmers and ranchers currently face a disadvantage in Japan relative to other countries in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and this agreement will allow our producers to remain competitive as reliable suppliers. I'm optimistic this deal will benefit both the U.S. and Japan, and it will further strengthen this important relationship. I look forward to learning the details of this agreement, and I will continue to engage with the Administration as they finalize the content and language of the deal.'

Japan is the third global market for U.S. agricultural exports with nearly $13 billion in exports in 2018. In May, an agreement was made between the U.S. and Japan to eliminate restrictions on U.S. beef exports.

In June, Chairman Roberts held a hearing to gain insight from the Trump Administration on its trade efforts. Roberts urged officials to strengthen current trade agreements and aggressively seek new agreements with countries like Japan. Click here to read and watch Roberts' opening statement, as well as the full hearing.

