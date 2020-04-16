Log in
U S Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resour : Manchin Statement on EPA Mercury Role Decision

04/16/2020

Charleston, WV - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today released the following statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to lower standards on mercury and other toxic metals from coal and oil power plants.

'The Environmental Protection Agency's decision to undo the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards runs counter to the efforts and investments already made by electric utility and coal workers across the country to meet those standards. Years after coal power plants have met the mark of these pollution standards, this decision pulls the rug out from under them. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, in which people are fighting for their lives to breathe, the EPA's decision today points to vastly misplaced priorities. Instead of disregarding the billions of dollars of investments already made to tackle mercury and other air pollution issues, the current administration should work with industry to enhance the role that coal and other fossil fuels can play to achieve clean air, water, and climate goals while continuing to adopt innovative solutions and provide the affordable electricity we depend on.'

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 01:05:04 UTC
