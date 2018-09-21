U S Senate Committee on Environment and Public Wo : Carper Welcomes RFS Exemption Website, Urges Continued Improvements in Transparency

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), top Democrat on the Environment and Public Works Committee, released the following statement following news that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched a new website tracking exemptions to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). Senator Carper in March 2018 sent a letter to President Donald J. Trump calling for the Administration to address RFS market manipulation and enact greater transparency measures in the RIN markets, and has on multiple occasions discussed this issue with EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler during in-person meetings.

'I have repeatedly asked the Trump Administration to make transparency surrounding the Renewable Fuel Standard program a priority. It is welcome news that EPA is now working to ensure that the public has more clarity with regard to the small refinery waiver process, but that is only a first step. If this EPA is truly interested in serious transparency measures, it must go further and focus on market transparency for the entire RFS program. Only with the more comprehensive measures that I have been seeking for years, especially with regard to the RIN market, will Americans have the full picture that they deserve.'

