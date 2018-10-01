Log in
U S Senate Committee on Finance : Hatch Statement on NAFTA Deal with Canada and Mexico

10/01/2018 | 06:22am CEST
September 30,2018

WASHINGTON - Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) today released a statement following the United States Trade Representative's (USTR) announcement that it has reached an updated NAFTA agreement that includes both Canada and Mexico:

'I am pleased that the Trump administration was able to strike a deal to modernize NAFTA with both Mexico and Canada. NAFTA is a proven success for the United States, supporting more than 2 million American manufacturing jobs and boosting agricultural exports to Canada and Mexico by 350 percent. Maintaining a trilateral North American deal is an important prerequisite to preserving and extending those gains and the Trump administration has achieved that goal. I look forward to reviewing this deal to confirm it meets the high standards of Trade Promotion Authority (TPA).'

Background: NAFTA eliminated most tariffs on products traded between the United States, Canada and Mexico between 1994 and 2008. The free trade zone links 487 million people and totals $21.4 trillion in gross domestic product (GDP).

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Finance published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 04:21:01 UTC
