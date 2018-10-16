Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Senate Committee on Finance : Hatch Statement on Trump Administration’s Intent to Begin Trade Negotiations with EU, Japan and the UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 11:18pm CEST
October 16,2018

WASHINGTON - Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) today released the following statement after the Trump administration notified Congress that it intends to initiate trade negotiations with the European Union (EU), Japan and the United Kingdom (UK):

'A trade agenda that prioritizes free trade and open markets is the best ways to defend American interests and strengthen our economy,' Hatch said. 'I am pleased that the administration is pursuing new trade agreements with several of our most important trading partners in accordance with Trade Promotion Authority (TPA). TPA guarantees that Congress and the administration will work hand-in-hand so that new trade pacts achieve the high-standards necessary to advance and safeguard U.S. interests and ensure continued economic growth. Today's notification begins a 90-day clock where Congress will work closely with Ambassador Lighthizer so that we can strengthen our relationships with these important allies.'

Background: As one of the chief architects of the 2015 Trade Promotion Authority (TPA) law, Hatch fought to secure provisions that would strengthen the role of Congress and require proper consultation between the legislative and executive branches during trade negotiations. Last week, he hosted a meeting with the administration and members of the Senate Finance Committee, as well as the Senate Advisory Group on Negotiations (SAGON) - a requirement established by TPA that must be met before the administration can move forward with a notification of intent to enter into the negotiations for a trade agreement. Under TPA, after notifying Congress of its intent to begin trade negotiations, the administration must consult with Congress for 90 days before launching those negotiations. Last month, Hatch encouraged the administration to seek a trade deal with Japan.

Together, trade with the EU, Japan and UK accounts for more than $1.5 trillion in goods and services.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Finance published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 21:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13aU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY : Senators Urge Halt of EPA Methane Standards Roll Back
PU
12:03aISED INNOVATION SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMEN : Tourism ministers commit to building on momentum of fast-growing sector
PU
10/16ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Well-Being of Staff Crucial to Carrying Out ‘Our Work for the World’s People’, Secretary-General Stresses at Mental Health Strategy Launch
PU
10/16U S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENVIRONMENT AND PUBLIC WO : Carper Urges Trump Administration to Halt EPA Methane Standards Roll Back
PU
10/16UN UNITED NATIONS : Speakers Applaud Finalized Legal Texts on Dispute Settlement, Legislative Guides, as Sixth Committee Takes up International Trade Commission Report
PU
10/16U.S. Sanctions Iran Finance Network in Bid to Sever Tehran's Global Ties
DJ
10/16Trump widens Fed critique, calls it 'my biggest threat'
RE
10/16SEARS' : bankruptcy will have ripple effect, not all of it bad
AQ
10/16U S SENATE COMMITTEE ON FINANCE : Hatch Statement on Trump Administration’s Intent to Begin Trade Negotiations with EU, Japan and the UK
PU
10/16Trump Complains About Rising Interest Rates, Calling the Fed 'My Biggest Threat'--2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SMARTFINANCIAL INC : SmartFinancial Sets Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
2SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP : SIRONA BIOCHEM : Announces Close of Financing and Extension of Convertible Notes
3DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP : Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call on Novem..
4ZEDCOR ENERGY INC : ZEDCOR ENERGY INC :. Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team
5REIT INDEXPLUS INCOME FUND : REIT INDEXPLUS INCOME FUND : Middlefield to Launch A Platform of Actively Managed..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.