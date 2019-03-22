U S Senate Committee on Finance : Wyden Statement on North Korea Sanction Reversal

March 22,2019

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement in response to President Trump's tweet reversing Treasury Department sanctions on Chinese shipping companies:

'Career experts at the Treasury Department undertake a painstaking process before imposing sanctions. For Donald Trump to overturn their decision via tweet because he has an inexplicable fondness for one of the world's most brutal dictators is appalling. Without a well-conceived diplomatic strategy, Trump is simply undermining our national security by making clear that the United States is not a trusted foreign policy partner.'

