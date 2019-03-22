Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Senate Committee on Finance : Wyden Statement on North Korea Sanction Reversal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 06:25pm EDT
March 22,2019

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement in response to President Trump's tweet reversing Treasury Department sanctions on Chinese shipping companies:

'Career experts at the Treasury Department undertake a painstaking process before imposing sanctions. For Donald Trump to overturn their decision via tweet because he has an inexplicable fondness for one of the world's most brutal dictators is appalling. Without a well-conceived diplomatic strategy, Trump is simply undermining our national security by making clear that the United States is not a trusted foreign policy partner.'

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Finance published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 22:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:45pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : China pushes back against U.S. demands in trade talks
PU
07:45pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Feathers in the Spring fundraiser
PU
07:45pPATRICK J  TOOMEY : Bipartisan Toomey-Led Effort Seeks Answers on Possible Tariffs for Foreign Autos
PU
07:45pELIOT ENGEL : Engel Statement on North Korea Sanctions
PU
07:25pTrump taps a strident Powell critic for spot on Fed board
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15pCDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION : Final Update About an Outbreak of Salmonella Infections Linked to Ground Beef
PU
07:10pMexican President Urges Banks to Lower Fees Through Competition
DJ
06:55pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Supports Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Whitestone REIT (WSR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages..
2PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Canada Unit in CCAA Protection
3CBS CORPORATION : Viacom, AT&T negotiations weigh on possible CBS tie-up - sources
4CHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY : PROFIT WARNING
5SQUARE : 4 Steps for Launching Your Facebook Business Page

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.