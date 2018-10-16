Log in
U S Senate Committee on Finance : Wyden Statement on Trade Negotiations Announcement

10/16/2018 | 11:13pm CEST
October 16,2018

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., issued the following statement on the U.S. Trade Representative's office announcement today that it intends to open trade negotiations with the European Union, Japan and United Kingdom.

'I welcome the administration's shift to focus on additional markets where there are barriers to U.S. exports and opportunities for made-in-America manufactured goods, agricultural products and services,' Wyden said. 'However, the administration must take the time to tackle trade barriers comprehensively, including using this opportunity to set a high bar in areas like labor rights, environmental protection and digital trade, in ways that actually benefit American workers and businesses. A quick, partial deal that only addresses some problems risks leaving opportunities for Americans behind. I look forward to consulting intensively with Oregonians, the public and the administration as it shapes its negotiating objectives and the scope of these proposed talks.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Finance published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 21:12:02 UTC
