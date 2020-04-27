Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Senate Committee on Foreign Relations : Chairman Risch Statement on Iran's Launch of a Military Satellite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 11:23pm EDT
April 27, 2020

BOISE, Idaho - U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today released the following statement in response to last week's launch of a military satellite by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC):

'The Iranian regime continues to prioritize its malign activity over the needs of the Iranian people. In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak and the regime's pursuit of sanctions relief, Tehran has increased the IRGC budget and diverted limited resources to a satellite launch. Iran's first military satellite launch refutes previous claims of a peaceful, civilian space program and demonstrates advanced missile technology. This defiant act showcases a potential path to an intercontinental ballistic missile and highlights the weaknesses of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Iran's space program presents a threat to civilized nations and increases our need for robust national missile defense and a modernized nuclear deterrent to protect the American people and our allies.'

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 03:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04aSingapore faces deeper-than-forecast recession as virus clouds global outlook - central bank
RE
04/27China says coronavirus posing new risks, challenges to workplace safety
RE
04/27U S SENATE COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN RELATIONS : Chairman Risch Statement on Iran's Launch of a Military Satellite
PU
04/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/27BWI cooperation with Supreme Committee for Legacy and Delivery continues despite COVID-19
PU
04/27METALS EXPLORATION : MTL Updated Mineral Reserve Estimate
PU
04/27CASTLE MINERALS : Acquisition of Western Australia Gold Projects and Placement
PU
04/27CASTLE MINERALS : Proposed issue of securities
PU
04/27Asian shares fall on fresh rout in crude prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Boeing says it will need to borrow more money on coronavirus fallout
2BP PLC : BP : revises $5.6 billion Alaska deal after oil price crash
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Scrutiny mounts on China's Luckin Coffee as market regulator inspects
4BHP GROUP : BHP : partners with health services to deliver COVID-19 Testing Centres in regional Central Queens..
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : U.S. wireless firms extend concessions for coronavirus-hit till June 30
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group