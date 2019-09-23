U S Senate Committee on Foreign Relations : Senator Risch Joins President Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee for MOU Signing Benefiting Mountain Home AFB

Log in
Senator Risch Joins President Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee for MOU Signing Benefiting Mountain Home AFB

09/23/2019 | 09:32pm EDT
September 23, 2019

New York, N.Y. - U.S. Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today joined President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore for a signing ceremony to extend a 1990 defense cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) that underpins strong and enduring U.S.-Singapore defense and security cooperation. The ceremony took place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

'Today the U.S. and Singapore took an important step to ensure that the partnership between our two countries continues to grow and flourish. U.S.-Singapore ties are critical to the security and prosperity of the United States and the Indo-Pacific Region, and also to my home state of Idaho.' said Risch. 'Idaho is proud to host a Singaporean F-15 training squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base. Our relationship with Singapore is just one example of the many ways that Idaho contributes to strong international partnerships and security - a role our state takes seriously. I commend President Trump for making this partnership a priority.'

U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 01:31:01 UTC
